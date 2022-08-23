Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Briscoe has not played since tearing ligaments in an ankle during Rhinos’ win over Toulouse Olympique at Headingley on April 22, but is included in the initial 21-man squad for Wednesday’s visit of Huddersfield Giants.

The 32-year-old, who made his Rhinos debut in 2014, is out of contract at the end of this season and has not been offered a new deal.

But having won the Challenge Cup three times with Leeds - including a record five-try performance in 2015 - and two Super League titles, he is keen to end his time there on a positive note.

Tom Briscoe celebrates scoring against Toulouse in April. He was injured later in the game and hasn't played since. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“I am not looking too far ahead,” Briscoe said.

“Obviously I have been out and not playing and I’d love to finish on a high with this club.

“I have been here a long time and achieved so much.

“It would be nice to potentially finish with a Grand Final .

Tom Briscoe offloads during Rhinos' home loss to St Helens this season. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“Who knows, but we will see how we go over the next couple of weeks.”

Betfred Championship leaders Leigh Centurions are understood to be interested in Briscoe, if they win promotion, but he stressed: “I am just looking at my options.

“No decisions have been made yet, we’ll just see what happens.

“I just want to get back playing and then that, hopefully, will take care of itself.”

Tom Briscoe in action during his pre-season testimonial game against Hull. Picture by Steve Riding.

Briscoe was ever-present for Rhinos this year before his injury, playing seven games in the centres, three as a winger and once off the bench.

The damage to his ankle required surgery and Briscoe admitted he has been on “a long, tough journey” back to fitness.

“I’d say it has probably been the toughest injury I’ve had, more for the fact it went over the prescribed time,” he recalled.

“There were a few setbacks within there, but I am glad and excited to be back in training and to be able to do what I am here to do.

“I started back training probably a month ago and it wasn’t right so we had to have a bit of time off.

“I’ve been in and out over that time, but last week I joined in fully and this week I’m training as normal.”

After taking on third-placed Giants, Rhinos back up away to Catalans Dragons - who are fourth - on Monday and complete their league campaign with a home derby against Castleford Tigers, now in seventh, five days later.

It will be a case of all hands on deck and Briscoe said: “It’s like another Easter period to finish the season, but that takes a squad effort.

“Hop[efully I’ll be included in one or two of the games.

“We have gone through it a bit this season with injuries and bans and to be getting people back for the end of the year is good for the team.”

Briscoe was injured two days after Rohan Smith was confirmed as Rhinos’ new coach and the win over Toulouse was only their second of the season, in Leeds’ 11th competitive game.

That was billed as a relegation four-pointer, but Rhinos are now fifth in Betfred Super League and on a five-match winning run.

“I’ve not had too much training with him,” Briscoe said of Smith.

“But you can see in the games everyone’s enjoying themselves.

“It is showing on the field, we are playing a good brand of rugby at the minute, scoring some good tries and we are defending well.

“In the second half against Warrington [last Friday] we did it tough at times, but it was good to see the lads get through that.

“We are in the play-offs now so we will just concentrate week to week, but with the performances we’ve put in over the last three months, I feel like we’ve been getting better each week.