A fifth successive win kept Rhinos on track for the play-offs and our fans’ panel are confident Leeds can keep their hot streak going at home to high-flying Huddersfield Giants on Wednesday.

TOM RHODES

Five in a row, wow what a run we’re on now.

Zane Tetevano has hit form after his latest ban, our fans' Jury reckon. Picture by John Rushworth/SWpix.com.

I - along with probably all of the South Stand - had my heart in my mouth with five minutes left of last week’s game, but we hung in there.

It was another great performance from a number of key players and a welcome return for such as Aidan Sezer and Rhyse Martin.

One thing I have noticed in the last two games is Zane Tetevano suddenly stepping up, which is great to see as many like myself have been a bit disappointed by him since his arrival at Headingley.

If he keeps performing like has done for the last two games then he’ll prove his worth to us all.

James Bentley impressed the YEP fans' Jury in Rhinos' win over Warrington. Picture by John Rushworth/SWpix.com.

It’s a big, big, big fixture on Wednesday night against Huddersfield, a real test for us to see whether we can cut it in the play-offs.

They had a big win on Thursday night last week against Castleford and will want to gain some more consistency.

We need to make sure we turn up like we have done against the likes of Wigan and Catalans hopefully dominate them early doors.

Another win on Wednesday might possibly secure us the play-offs depending on other fixtures.

Home advantage in two of Rhinos' final three games could be crucial, according to YEP Juror Khya Gott. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com.

IAIN SHARP

Don’t be mistaken that last Friday’s game against Warrington was a ‘close’ contest.

Leeds were streets ahead for most of the first half and Dire Wire were only kept in it by the oxygen of penalties, assisted by refereeing that was, at times, about as coherent as a post bout championship boxing speech.

Those that knocked James Bentley ‘early doors’ this season, need only watch his last two minutes, when he carried out three successive tackles to pin Warrington back in their own 20, when it really mattered at the death.

Blake Austin continues in his efforts to be the most enigmatic No 6 since Patrick McGoohan in The Prisoner, with a display of close kicking to have Warrington fans thinking they shouldn’t have got rid of him.

Wednesday night sees, in the Blue Corner, Leeds - the current form team in the competition and in the Claret Corner, Huddersfield having their best season for seven years.

A win for Leeds sets up a massive four-pointer in France over the Bank Holiday Weekend, whilst defeat brings the chasing pack snapping at our heels.

Buckle up for another ride

KENDLE HARDISTY

Warrington was another game the Rhinos had to win, regardless of performance.

In the first half it looked like the Rhinos were going to finish the game winners by a good 60 points.

Fair play to Wire, they came out in the second half and played some really good rugby.

I don’t think the Rhinos had the opportunity to have any consistent sets in Wire’s half.

I said it last week but Morgan Gannon continues to be a joy to watch.

The second half was the worst performance I’ve seen from the Rhinos. However, it was a well needed two points on the board going into what looks like a massive last three games.

Huddersfield at home on a random Wednesday night should make for a great spectacle.

Huddersfield look to have cemented their play-off spot while the Rhinos still have no mathematical confirmation.

A Yorkshire derby with a lot to play for is what this sport is all about.

Win on Wednesday and it’s pressure on every team around us. I’ll back Rohan to get the boys up for it and ready.

JOSH MORROW

Five wins on the bounce was pretty much unthinkable in the early stages of the season, but we’ve done it now after a very hard-fought win over Warrington.

Zane Tetevano has been outstanding in the last few games, he bent the Wolves’ line when carrying and you can tell he has put in the work on his tackling technique.

The balance of the team with Zane moving into the front-row is much better, mainly due to the excellent form of Morgan Gannon which has allowed Rohan Smith to move him into the starting lineup and James Bentley into loose-forward.

The work rate from Bentley in defence, where he made three or four tackles on the bounce in the closing stages, really lifted the crowd and the team.

For me, Zak Hardaker has earned himself a new deal at the club. He will play anywhere the team needs him and will always give 100 per cent in attack and defence.

The game should have been killed off when Austin was put through after a quick tap on the 20; the Warrington player who forced the ‘forward’ pass was a mile offside.

There were some strange high tackle calls too, especially on Bentley. He looked to be well below the shoulder.

OLIVER LIMON

It was Armed Forces day at Headingley and Warrington couldn't cope with the bombardment from the Blue and Amber Army in the first half.

Leeds hit the Wire early with a fifth minute Handley score and by half time the Loiners seemed in full control, 24-6 up with further scores for Morgan Gannon buoyed by his A level success, Rhyse Martin and Zane Tetavano, making a splash for the right reasons.

Wire battled back with two second half tries and it required some backs to the wall defence, with Leeds under pressure, to keep the Wolves from the door.

Golden point looked a distinct possibility but thankfully we hung on for another win.

With Cas folding to Huddersfield that is Leeds up to fifth. Catalan and both Hull clubs losing was an added bonus.

These are games we would have been losing earlier in the season and the defence has the mettle to keep teams out, combined with an attack which can score tries from anywhere on the field.

Huddersfield at HQ on Wednesday will be a tough test, however the challenge needs to be to chase fourth spot. I have every faith in this squad, come on Leeds.

KHYA GOTT

Despite Warrington equalising early on, a dominant first half saw us score four tries and really take the game to the visitors.

That was followed by a well-defended second half to ensure the victory was ours.

It was, in the end, another performance of desire and determination right down

to the final whistle, despite Warrington’s attempt at a comeback.

Three games to go, and three big games at that.

With two of them being at Headingley, continuing to get behind the Rhinos is all we can do to help them push up the table and maintain that play-off position, starting with Huddersfield on Wednesday at home.

It was a disappointing result the last time they visited, but it turned out to be a good point. However, a lot has changed since then and if we do lead, I can imagine we’d be able to

hold onto it this time.