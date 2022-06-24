The showpiece, at the Allam Arena in Hull (2.30pm), is also the unofficial world club challenge between the champions of the sport’s two strongest competitions.

Catalans, France’s top team, entered the Cup this season for the first time, while Rhinos completed a domestic treble last term.

Leeds’ Tom Halliwell captained England to a Test win over France six days ago and will be up against some of the same opposition today.

“They are a very good side, they have just won the French championship,” Halliwell said of Catalans.

“We played them in the Challenge Cup semi-final tournament and they have a few France players in there who we know a bit about.

“And Seb Bechara, who plays for England, is in their team as well. We know it will be tough because they have world class players across the team.”

Bechara was player of the match for England in last Sunday’s defeat of world champions France.

“He is one of many dangermen, he is very good, fast and physical,” Halliwell noted.

“They have a lot of very good players, but we beat them [in the Cup festival] and they didn’t score in that game so we can take a lot from that.

“We defended our hearts out for the 15 minutes of that game, but we’ve got to do it for the full 80 minutes now.”

Rhinos are aiming to win the trophy for the third successive time and Halliwell added: “To get the three-peat would be very special for the club.

“It is a chance for us to create history because it has never been done before in the wheelchair game.

“It would be absolutely massive for us to be able to do that.

“A lot of hard work has been put into it, we have been training hard and everyone’s looking really good.

“I think if we stick to our game plan and work hard I think we should get the job done.”