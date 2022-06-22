Leeds’ Tom Halliwell, Nathan Collins and Josh Butler all played for England in last Sunday’s 62-48 Test win over world champions France, whose line-up included Dragons players Damien Dore and Arno Vargas.

That was a tough encounter and Collins was icing a sore shoulder afterwards, but Simpson said: “In top-level wheelchair rugby league people get bruised and battered.

“The three players are taking a few days off to rest and recover, no gym sessions, just getting iced up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos' player-coach James Simpson Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

“With Nathan, it was just precautionary, he played 65 minutes and that’s a lot of pushing through your shoulders.

“Everyone should be fit for it and the tricky thing at the moment is keeping them out of the gym and getting them to chill out and relax.”

Catalans’ squad for this weekend’s showpiece in Hull also includes Seb Bechara who was crowned player of the match for England against France.