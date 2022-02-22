Jake Mamo in action against Warrington last week. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Coach Lee Radford revealed centre Jake Mamo and second-row Kenny Edwards have both been ruled ruled out.

Radford will name an initial 21-man squad today, but confirmed Mamo suffered concussion in last week’s defeat at Warrington Wolves and Edwards has a grade two calf strain.

Mamo could be available for next weekend’s visit of Hull FC and Radford said Edwards is likely to be sidelined for between two and four weeks.

Tigers will travel to East Yorkshire without former Hull KR prop George Lawler who is serving a one-match suspension over a shoulder charge against Warrington.

Radford had no complaints over the punishment and admitted: “I think he probably could have got done for a couple more, it is just one of those things.”

Ex-Leeds Rhinos centre/second-rower Alex Sutcliffe is available for selection despite suffering a throat injury last week and dislocating a finger in training.

“I think what they are about is probably what we are lacking a bit at the moment.”

Tigers are still waiting to hear how long half-back Danny Richardson will be out of action after he suffered a fracture in his neck during the round one loss to Salford Red Devils.

Meanwhile Radford - who described Friday’s game as “huge” - has given the RFL a “pat on the back” for listening to coaches’ concerns over decisions made by officials during matches.

Radford was upset about a heavy penalty and six-again count against his team at Warrington, but insisted: “A positive for me is the RFL have given us the opportunity to voice our opinion to the officials post-game.

“It was almost like a counselling session for me; to hear them give reasoning for those decisions is a massive plus.

“You send the liaison officer the footage and tell him your concerns or questions and he contacts you and talks you through it. That’s a pat on the back for the RFL.”