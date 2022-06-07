The 20-year-old, from Kippax, could make his Test debut when England face France in Manchester on Sunday, June 19.

He is one of three Leeds players in the 10-man squad, alongside England captain Tom Halliwell and Nathan Collins.

Butler turned to wheelchair rugby league after a rapid deterioration in his eyesight ended his hopes of following his hero Kevin Sinfield into the running version of the sport.

Josh Butler, with the ball, in action for Rhinos in last month's Challenge Cup semi-final win over Halifax. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Rhinos face Catalans Dragon in the Betfred Wheelchair Challenge Cup final on June 25, six days after the international.

England coach Tom Coyd said: “Everyone in the performance squad of 19 has been working so hard all year following the postponement of the World Cup by 12 months, and my message to players omitted is that places are still up for grabs.

“To face France in a mid-season International is perfect preparation for the World Cup.

Rhinos' Tom Halliwell will captain England against France. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

“It’s exciting we’ve picked a young squad – and we have more strength in depth than ever thanks to the increased intensity of our domestic competitions.”

The England squad to face France is: Tom Halliwell (Leeds Rhinos, captain), Seb Bechara (Catalans Dragons), Josh Butler, Nathan Collins (both Leeds), Joe Coyd (London Roosters), Rob Hawkins (Halifax Panthers), Lewis King (London), Martin Norris, Adam Rigby, Declan Roberts (all Wigan Warriors).