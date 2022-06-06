The 2019 Woman of Steel qualifies for England through residency and is one of five Leeds players in contention to feature in Sunday’s Test at Cross Keys, in Newport.

Winfield-Hill missed Leeds’ defeat at York City Knights on Sunday after contracting Covid, but England’s management are hopeful she will be available for this weekend.

Dannielle Anderson, Keara Bennett, Fran Goldthorp and Georgia Roche complete the Rhinos contingent.

Rhinso captain Courtney Winfield-Hill. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Bedford Tigers’ Caroline Collie, a former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper, is the first player from Betfred Women’s Super League South to be selected for England.

York City Knights forward Olivia Wood, St Helens half-back Zoe Harris and Huddersfield Giants’ Bethan Oates are also in line for their international debut.

England coach Craig Richards said: “It is brilliant to be able to introduce so many new and talented faces to the side ahead of this weekend’s trip to Wales.

“All of the potential debutants have impressed me in the early stages of the season and have earned the opportunity to show us what they can do on the international stage.

“There is a real competition for places among the squad now and players need to be performing consistently to wear the England shirt.

“The upcoming mid-season internationals against Wales and France will allow us to see where we are at as a squad and are pivotal in our continued preparations to the World Cup later this year.”

Sunday’s game will be followed by a match against France at Warrington’s HJ Stadium on Saturday, June 18.