Three Rhinos players have been named in England’s squad for next month’s Wheelchair rugby league Test against France in Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three Rhinos players have been named in the England squad for next month’s Wheelchair rugby league Test against France in Leeds.

Super League young player of the year Josh Butler has been drafted in to join fellow Rhinos Tom Haliwell and Nathan Collins who played in England’s World Cup final win over France 11 months ago. But there was disappointment for their teammate Ewan Clibbens who was not selected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England will meet France in a one-off Test at Leeds’ First Direct Arena on Sunday, November 5, a week after a training camp at the FA’s National Football Centre, St George’s Park, in Staffordshire.

Rhinos' Josh Butler has received an England call-up. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

The 11-player squad will be narrowed to nine in the week leading up to the France match, which will be shown live on BBC2. International Wheelchair Rugby League rules now require teams to name an eight-player squad for each fixture, in addition to a travelling reserve.

England coach Tom Coyd said: “In addition to congratulating the 12 players selected for the squad to prepare to face France, I want to stress my thanks to the other four members of our Performance Squad for 2023 for their efforts and commitment this year.

“Ewan Clibbens, Freya Levy, Tristan Norfolk and Jason Owen have all had excellent seasons for their clubs and contributed hugely to our previous squad sessions this year, and they very much remain in our thoughts for the future.”

Rhinos' Ewan Clibbens was unlucky to miss out on England selection. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad