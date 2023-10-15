Agony for Leeds Rhinos as Wigan Warriors win Wheelchair Super League Grand Final

Leeds Rhinos suffered big-game agony for the second time this season when they were pipped 50-42 by Wigan Warriors in Sunday’s Betfred Wheelchair Grand Final.

Rhinos captain Jodie Boyd-Ward scores in the Grand Final agianst Wigan. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The 18 tries were shared, but Nathan Collins and Tom Halliwell managed only three conversions between them, while player of the match Declan Roberts landed seven for Wigan.

The result was tough on league leaders Leeds, who had been beaten by Halifax Panthers at the same stage last year and also lost to Catalans Dragons in this year’s Challenge Cup decider.

Roberts was outstanding for Wigan, who finished third in the league. His kicking game put Rhinos under heavy pressure and they were also caught out several times by counter-attacks from close to Wigan’s line.

Rhinos received the Betfred Wheelchair Super League leaders' shield before their Grand Final against Wighan. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Leeds, though, showed tremendous spirit to fight back in the second half, after going 32-16 behind and – insired by four-try Collins – they led briefly before two late touchdowns won it for Wigan.

In front of a crowd of 500 at the National Basketball Centre in Machester, Wigan survived some early pressure and went ahead after just five minutes through a try by Jack Heggie which Declan Roberts converted.

Captain Jodie Boyd-Ward got Leeds on the board nine minutes later from Nathan Collins’ pass after Ewan Clibbens and Tom Halliwell had handled, but two points behind was as close as Rhinos got in the first period.

Martin Lane crossed for Wigan’s second try at the end of the opening quarter and Matt Wooloff went over moments later to make it 16-4.

Collins scored from his own kick and then dummied over from a quick-fire brace, but Wigan regained the ball from the restart after his second and Declan Roberts touched down.

Boyd-Ward took Josh Butler’s pass to pull a try back for Leeds, but Roberts’ second, on the stroke of half-time, sent Wigan in 28-16 ahead.

Adam Rigby went over to extend Wigan’s lead just four minutes into the second half, but that was cancelled out when Halliwell crossed moments after Collins had a touchdown ruled out.

When Nathan Mullhall went over from Butler’s pass and Collins finally managed to land a conversion, the gap was down to six points with 26 minutes left.

Wigan scored next, through Heggie’s second try after back-to-back penalties, before Collins completed his hat-trick with a brilliant solo effort which he also improved and he then sent Boyd-Ward in for her third.

The unconverted try made it a two-point ball game and Leeds hit the front with 10 minutes left when Collins again weaved over and Halliwell added the extras.

But Wigan snatched it when Heggie went in for his hat-trick try off a kick by Roberts, then Lane went in for a controversial final try - after Leeds felt play should have been stopped - and Roberts’ seventh conversion completed the scoring.

Leeds Rhinos: Collins, Mullhall, Clibbens, Halliwell, Boyd-Ward. Subs Butler, Horrobin, Smith.

Wigan Warriors: Lane, Heggie, D Roberts, Rigby, Wooloff. Subs N Roberts, Greenhalgh.