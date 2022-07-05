Rhinos face another huge game on Saturday, against Castleford Tigers at Magic Weekend. Here’s five talking points.

1: Perspective. It was Leeds’ first win against one of the current top seven on the table, but Hull have lost four in succession, are missing key players and their season is in danger of falling apart. Rhinos still need to prove they can go toe-to-toe with an in-form team and beat them.

2: That said... You can only deal with what’s in front of you and Rhinos were merciless. They made a series of line breaks and the way they moved the ball had Hull chasing shadows at times. It’s still early days, but coach Rohan Smith is clearly having a positive influence on Leeds’ attack and if/when it all comes together they will be an exciting and entertaining team to watch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ash Handley celebrates scoring against Hull. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

3: Brad all over? Rhinos’ number two hooker has been omitted from the past couple of games and, with him being out of contract in November, it looks unlikely he’ll be at the club next year. In Kruise Leeming, Leeds have a nine capable of playing big minutes, Corey Johnson is waiting in the wings and Jarrod O’Connor can fill in. It makes sense for Smith to prioritise players who’ll be at the club next year and two who were due to leave this autumn, Jack Broadbent and Alex Mellor, have already departed. It’s a ruthless business, but Dwyer has been good value over five seasons and it would be fitting if he can still play a role this year.

4: Nap Handley. Leeds’ left-wing thoroughly deserved his five tries at Hull, after being strong all year without things quite going his way. He took advantage of the pivots finally beginning to gel and if that continues, there’ll be a lot more tries in him over the next three months.