'They've kept their distance': Castleford Tigers interim-boss Andy Last says head-coach hopes harmed
Interim-boss Andy Last admits the 38-0 home loss to Warrington Wolves has damaged his chances of becoming Castleford Tigers’ next full-time coach.
Speaking at his weekly pre-match press conference, on Tuesday, Last joked the club’s decision-makers have “kept their distance from me after Friday night’s game”.
He said: “When I am [nearby] they are turning their back on me and walking into their office, so that doesn’t bode very well.”
On a more serious note, asked if the heavy defeat has harmed his prospects of being appointed to the top job, Last conceded: “It has got to.
“We were playing at home in front of a crowd who have paid hard-earned money and they didn’t see what they expect to see, which is that effort and spirit and desire.
“I want the players to be better and to show more fight and to be hard-working, resilient and tough.
“We have got to show that on a weekly basis and I am hoping to see a much-improved performance this week.”
Last, previously assistant to Lee Radford who left the club earlier this month, stressed: “I haven’t had any chats with regards to the position.
“I’ve just got to keep working hard, try and pull the group together, identify areas we need to improve and try and get more out of them.”
The caretaker-boss is hopeful captain Paul McShane will be fit for Saturday’s game at Catalans Dragons after suffering a dead leg against Warrington.
Mahe Fonua also has a "good chance" of featuring in France after missing last week's defeat because of concussion, but George Lawler is struggling with a sternum injury.
Last said: "He had a nasty whack on there and it's still causing him some discomfort.
"It's just a case of him trying to manage it as best he can and we need to do the same."
Tigers will be without forward Adam Milner who picked up two separate one-match bans for dangerous contact against Warrington.
"The decision-makers have gone down the route of 'we need to protect the ball players', which I agree with," Last said.
"Adam has suffered the consequence, not only once, but twice in the same game."
Liam Watts could be sidelined for around eight weeks with a damaged shoulder, but Nathan Massey is hopeful of playing in France despite a nose/eye injury.