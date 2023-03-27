2 banned as Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity handed charges from Super League round 6
Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity have all had at least one player charged by the RFL’s match review panel.
Rhinos’ Harry Newman was fined £250, but not suspended, after being accused of grade A disputing a decision in last Saturday’s Betfred Super League win over Catalans Dragons.
Newman was sin-binned by referee Liam Moore following the incident early in the second-half.
Catalans’ Tom Davies was charged with grade A dangerous contact on Richie Myler late in the match, after the Rhinos full-back had passed to send Newman in for the clinching try, but faces no further action.
Tigers’ Adam Milner received two one-match penalty notices for grade B dangerous contact in the home defeat by Warrington Wolves last Friday. He was accused on late contact on the passer and both occasions.
Trinity’s on-loan Huddersfield Giants forward Sam Hewitt wsas suspended for one match for grade C dangerous contact in last Friday’s home defeat by Hull KR. Teammate Sam Eseh was charged with grade A dangerous contact (a late tackle on the passer), but faces no further action.
Other players charged following Super League round six are:
Scott Taylor (Hull FC, grade A dangerous contact) – £250 fine; Ligi Sao (Hull FC, grade B dangerous contact), one-match penalty notice; Jack Ashworth (Huddersfield Giants, grade A dangerous contact), no further action; Matty Lees (St Helens, grade B high tackle), £250 fine; Sam Kasiano (Warrington Wolves, grade B dangerous contact), one-match penalty notice; Sam Kasiano (Warrington, grade A strikes).