Rhinos’ Harry Newman was fined £250, but not suspended, after being accused of grade A disputing a decision in last Saturday’s Betfred Super League win over Catalans Dragons.

Newman was sin-binned by referee Liam Moore following the incident early in the second-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catalans’ Tom Davies was charged with grade A dangerous contact on Richie Myler late in the match, after the Rhinos full-back had passed to send Newman in for the clinching try, but faces no further action.

Rhinos' Harry Newman. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Tigers’ Adam Milner received two one-match penalty notices for grade B dangerous contact in the home defeat by Warrington Wolves last Friday. He was accused on late contact on the passer and both occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity’s on-loan Huddersfield Giants forward Sam Hewitt wsas suspended for one match for grade C dangerous contact in last Friday’s home defeat by Hull KR. Teammate Sam Eseh was charged with grade A dangerous contact (a late tackle on the passer), but faces no further action.

Other players charged following Super League round six are:

Tigers' Adam Milner, left, with teammate Jacob Miller following the loss to Warrington. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Scott Taylor (Hull FC, grade A dangerous contact) – £250 fine; Ligi Sao (Hull FC, grade B dangerous contact), one-match penalty notice; Jack Ashworth (Huddersfield Giants, grade A dangerous contact), no further action; Matty Lees (St Helens, grade B high tackle), £250 fine; Sam Kasiano (Warrington Wolves, grade B dangerous contact), one-match penalty notice; Sam Kasiano (Warrington, grade A strikes).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad