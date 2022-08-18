Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winger/centre Briscoe sustained an ankle injury in April, captain/hooker Leeming (foot) last played at the start of July and forward Donaldson has had knee surgery and missed the past two games.

They won’t feature when Warrington Wolves visit Headingley on Friday, but Smith confirmed: “Tom will be back soon and Kruise is getting close.

“It will probably be the Catalans game for Kruise, I would say.

Kruise Leeming could return when Rhinos visit Catalans Dragons on August 29. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He is a key part of what we are doing moving forward.

“He has done a really good job with his rehab’ and he’s looking extremely fit.

“It’s just a matter of getting the right amount of work under his belt to be ready to play well when it’s time.”

Of Donaldson, Smith added: “Donno will play again this year, most likely.

James Donaldson is recovering from a knee operation. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“He’s had relatively minor surgery, but it was needed.

“He couldn’t wait, he had to have it done now.

“He has recovered well from it, the swelling is going down pretty well so we will see how that looks in a couple of weeks’ time.”

Second-row James Bentley has been named in the initial squad for Friday after missing last week’s win at Hull KR because of an ankle ligament injury.

Tom Briscoe will be available 'soon' according to Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture Bruce Rollinson.

Smith said: “He is a really tough character, he tried to get himself going last week, but he just wasn’t ready.

“I’m not 100 per cent sure if it has settled enough for him to play yet.

“We will see how he is.”

Smith has tipped prop Tom Holroyd to bounce back next year after missing all Leeds’ season.

He suffered a foot injury in January and then tore elbow ligaments in training last week, as he prepared to return from a 10-game ban imposed following a red card playing on loan for Bradford Bulls.

Smith said: “He spent that long period really working on himself as a player and a person.

“He spent a lot of time with [performance director] Rich Hunwicks and really made the most of it.