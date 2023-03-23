Full-back Luke Hooley began his career in Trinity’s academy without making a first team appearance.

He joined Rhinos from Batley Bulldogs during the off-season, made his comeback from an ankle injury in the reserves last week and has been named in their initial squad for Saturday’s visit of Catalans Dragons.

Injuries to Max Jowitt and Lee Gaskell have left Trinity without a senior specialist full-back and Applegarth said: “Luke is a player I signed at Wakefield, I have known him since he was in the academy here.

Wakefield Trinity coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Steve Riding.

“I did enquire, but I think Leeds have got a few injury concerns and - rightly so - they are keeping him there in case they need him.

“Knowing Luke’s ability, if there are any gaps he’ll be straight into their team. He’s a player I rate very highly, so hopefully we’ll be seeing him playing some Super League soon. I’ll be looking forward to seeing him killing it, apart from when he plays against us.”

Trinity go into Friday’s visit of Hull KR still hunting their first win, but buoyed by a battling performance in last Sunday’s extra-time defeat at Salford Red Devils.

Injuries to Lee Gaskell, pictured and Max Jowitt have left Trinity struggling at full-back. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We want to get our first win of the year and get our season up and running,” Applegarth said.

“I thought the effort was outstanding last week, we’ve just got to fix up the areas of the game we can control.

“We came up with quite a few yardage areas that gifted Salford easy field position so we’ve got to tidy up that side of things and keep the effort and togetherness the lads are showing.”

With Liam Hood ruled out through concussion, Trinity are set to give a debut to hooker Tom Forber who has joined them on a two-week loan from Wigan Warriors.

Samisoni Langi is back in contention for Trinity. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Harry Bowes is one game into his comeback from a torn pectoral muscle and Applegarth said: “We felt we needed a bit of depth there.

“We’ve got young Harvey Smith coming through in the academy, but it’s probably too soon for him so we felt a short-term move, until we get some fresh bodies back, would suit everyone.”

Samisoni Langi is back in contention following a failed head injury assessment and Rob Butler, Robbie Butterworth and Oliver Pratt retain their place in the initial squad after not being selected for last week’s 17.

Wakefield Trinity: from Taufua, Hall, Lyne, Lino, Battye, Whitbread, Ashurst, Pitts, Crowther, Kay, Antoni, Kershaw, Smith, Langi, Butler, Bowes, Esseh, Butterworth, Pratt, Hewitt, Forber.

Hull KR: from Coote, Ryan, Opacic, Hall, Sue, parcell, King, Linnett, Minchella, Litten, Kennedy, Batchelor, Storton, Lewis, Milnes, Senior, Wood, Johnson, Luckley, Aydin, Laulu-Togaga’e.