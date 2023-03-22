'Best foot forward': Leeds Rhinos' Luke Hooley sets sights on Super League debut

Hooley, 24, was a Betfred Championship Grand Finalist with Batley Bulldogs last term and joined Rhinos in pre-season on a two-year contract.

Ankle damage, sustained in training, kept him sidelined until last Friday when he made his comeback for Rhinos’ reserves in a 46-10 win over Castleford Tigers at Stanningley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was actually his second game in Rhinos colours after a guest appearance against New Zealand last October and he confirmed: “I got through it fine.”

Luke Hooley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Hooley said: “I forgot about the injury and it was good to get some minutes in. I didn’t have any problems with the ankle, I was back in training [this week] and it has pulled up absolutely fine.”

Hooley played around an hour as Rhinos’’ management eased him back into competitive rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew I wasn’t playing the full 80, but I was happy with 60 minutes,” he added. “My last game was against New Zealand, but to be fair, I didn’t feel too bad - I felt all right. It wasn’t the toughest of games, but I felt good, felt fit.”

Hooley began his career in Wakefield Trinity’s academy and was a member of their first team squad in 2018 and 2019, without making a senior appearance.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

He established himself as one of the top players outside Super League during his time at Batley and was signed by Leeds as a back-up to - and competition for - number one Richie Myler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My goal is to get in the 17,” he stated. “Obviously I am just coming back so it will be a few weeks’ process.

“All I can do is put my best foot forward in training and - whether I play in the reserves again, or go out on loan for a couple of weeks, whatever he [coach Rohan Smith] reckons is best for me - play in those games and do my best to get into the team.

“I haven’t spoken to Rohan yet about what he wants me to do, so I’ll just see from here on in and go from there.”

Richie Myler is Rhinos' first-choice full-back. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myler and Hooley are the only experienced full-backs in Rhinos’ full-time squad, though Ash Handley - who is on the casualty list with ankle damage - played there in pre-season.

“I’ve only had one game, but I am glad to get back into it and finally get the 2023 season up and running,” Hooley added.

“It’s about waiting and biding my time at the moment and making sure I am ready when I am needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am not willing to just sit back, I am going to push for everything, but all I can do is do my best and hopefully I’ll get a chance sooner rather than later.”

Rhinos return to action at home to Catalans Dragons on Saturday, nine days after a 14-8 derby loss at Castleford.

That ended a two-game winning run, but Hooley insisted confidence remains high. He said: “The mood has not been too bad, to be fair.

“I think there were just a few scrappy errors. They knew at full-time if they’d cut them out they would probably have won the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They had chances to win the game in the final minutes as well. We know we are not far off at all, but you can’t afford to give up that much possession and expect to come up with a win.”

Saturday’s high-profile game, televised on Channel 4, is the ideal opportunity for Rhinos to get back on track and the full-back stressed: “Catalans haven’t been beaten yet and they are going well, so it is another big week.

“It is a home game and they always bring a bit more energy, especially with it being on Channel 4. It will be a massive game for everyone.”

Smith was pleased to see Hooley get through his first comeback match unscathed. The coach said: “The scoreline was a bit of a blow-out, but there was plenty of good contact and it was quite a physical game in muddy conditions, so it was a good hit out and one Luke needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He needs to play more and we are thinking about what the best way forward is there, to get some time in the Championship and/or in the reserves to get him back to full match fitness.”