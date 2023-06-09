Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as rookies could get chance v Wakefield Trinity

Leeds Rhinos could be unchanged when they visit Wakefield Trinity on Sunday.
By Peter Smith
Published 9th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read

Coach Rohan Smith will select from the 17 who lost to Castleford Tigers eight days earlier, but may feel it’s time to give some of his rookies a shot.

Leon Ruan, Luke Hooley and Alfie Edgell – with one first team appearance between them –are all in contention, along with Jack Sinfield. Here’s how Rhinos could line up for a game they can’t afford to lose.

Ash Handley played there last week and Richie Myler could revert to his regular role if Jack Sinfield starts in the halves, but this is an opportunity to give Hooley another go.Ash Handley played there last week and Richie Myler could revert to his regular role if Jack Sinfield starts in the halves, but this is an opportunity to give Hooley another go.
The ex-Castleford man has beern preferred to Liam Tindall and is liekly to keep his place.The ex-Castleford man has beern preferred to Liam Tindall and is liekly to keep his place.
Was on the right-wing last week, but may move one place in.Was on the right-wing last week, but may move one place in.
Martion has switched between the pack and three-quarters this year, but with Harry Newman injured the latter is more likely this weekend.Martion has switched between the pack and three-quarters this year, but with Harry Newman injured the latter is more likely this weekend.
Could continue at full-back, but is one of the best wingers in the competition.Could continue at full-back, but is one of the best wingers in the competition.
The Aussie former Great Britain man has been one of Leeds' best this year and will play when fit and available.The Aussie former Great Britain man has been one of Leeds' best this year and will play when fit and available.
With Jack Sinfield in the 21, Myler could return to full-back, but having so many key players missing, Smith may want more experience in the halves.With Jack Sinfield in the 21, Myler could return to full-back, but having so many key players missing, Smith may want more experience in the halves.
Leeds are short of props and a changbe here is unlikely.Leeds are short of props and a changbe here is unlikely.
Corey Johnson is also in the squad, but O'Connor has started the last 13 games.Corey Johnson is also in the squad, but O'Connor has started the last 13 games.
Hasn't been a regular in the 13 or even 17 this term, but with three props injured is likely to get the nod.Hasn't been a regular in the 13 or even 17 this term, but with three props injured is likely to get the nod.
Rhinos - and one of Super League's - surprise package this season.Rhinos - and one of Super League's - surprise package this season.
A substitute last week, but had a good game.A substitute last week, but had a good game.
An automatic pick when fit and available.An automatic pick when fit and available.
Specialist hooker, but can also play in the halves so offers a couple of options off the bench.Specialist hooker, but can also play in the halves so offers a couple of options off the bench.
Likely to get more game time than usual because of injuries among the middle-unit.Likely to get more game time than usual because of injuries among the middle-unit.
Started in the second-row last week, but could come off the bench as a prop.Started in the second-row last week, but could come off the bench as a prop.
Smith may want to go with an outside-back on the bench, in which case it could be Liam Tindall or Luis Johnson, but this is chance for teenage second-row Ruan to get a taste of the top-flight.Smith may want to go with an outside-back on the bench, in which case it could be Liam Tindall or Luis Johnson, but this is chance for teenage second-row Ruan to get a taste of the top-flight.
