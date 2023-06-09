Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as rookies could get chance v Wakefield Trinity
Leeds Rhinos could be unchanged when they visit Wakefield Trinity on Sunday.
By Peter Smith
Published 9th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Coach Rohan Smith will select from the 17 who lost to Castleford Tigers eight days earlier, but may feel it’s time to give some of his rookies a shot.
Leon Ruan, Luke Hooley and Alfie Edgell – with one first team appearance between them –are all in contention, along with Jack Sinfield. Here’s how Rhinos could line up for a game they can’t afford to lose.