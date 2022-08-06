Smith was speaking about prop Zane Tetevano who is set for a return to action tomorrow.

The Cook Islands and former New Zealand Test front-rower completed a five-game ban last week and has been drafted straight into Rhinos’ squad for the visit of Salford Red Devils.

Tetevano replaces Matt Prior, who is beginning a two-game suspension following his red card in last week’s win at Catalans Dragons.

The 31-year-old has not played since being sent-off in Rhinos’ defeat at St Helens on June 23, but Smith said: “Zane is a tremendous trainer.

“He has always been fit, dedicated - he would easily be the most conscientious and diligent trainer we have at this club.

“He preps for the session and recovers from the sessions like very few others I’ve come across in my time.

“He is extremely professional in that regard so he will be ready to play well.”

The latest ban was Tetevano’s third of the season and fifth since joining Rhinos at the start of 2021.

“Zane and I have spoken frequently about his game and what’s important and what his game needs to look like,” Smith stated.

“That process began after his misdemeanour against St Helens so we have been building up for this game, rather than trying to cram at the last minute.