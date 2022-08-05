With Matt Prior suspended following his red card at Catalans Dragons last week, Zane Tetevano is set for a return to the 17 following a five-match ban.
Coach Rohan Smith has proved he isn’t afraid to alter a winning team and there’s often at least one surprise in his lineup, but major changes don’t seem likely.
Here's how Rhinos’ teamsheet could look.
1. Full-bacK: Zak Hardaker
Has become a central figure for Rhinos since his second debut against Catalans in May.
Photo: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com
2. Wing: David Fusitu'a.
With his wife due to give birth imminently he might be called away, but will return if available.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Centre: Liam Sutcliffe
Has been playing well and the make up of the 21 suggests he'll continue at centre.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Centre: Harry Newman
One of the squad's guaranteed starters, if fit and available.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe