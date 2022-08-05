Leeds Rhinos predicted lineup for crucial clash with Salford Red Devils

One change is guaranteed when Leeds Rhinos square up to Salford Red Devils on Sunday.

By Peter Smith
Friday, 5th August 2022, 6:17 pm
Updated Friday, 5th August 2022, 6:32 pm

With Matt Prior suspended following his red card at Catalans Dragons last week, Zane Tetevano is set for a return to the 17 following a five-match ban.

Coach Rohan Smith has proved he isn’t afraid to alter a winning team and there’s often at least one surprise in his lineup, but major changes don’t seem likely.

Here's how Rhinos’ teamsheet could look.

1. Full-bacK: Zak Hardaker

Has become a central figure for Rhinos since his second debut against Catalans in May.

Photo: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com

2. Wing: David Fusitu'a.

With his wife due to give birth imminently he might be called away, but will return if available.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

3. Centre: Liam Sutcliffe

Has been playing well and the make up of the 21 suggests he'll continue at centre.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4. Centre: Harry Newman

One of the squad's guaranteed starters, if fit and available.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

