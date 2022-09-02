Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigers are seventh in Betfred Super League, one place and a point behind Rhinos going into the final round of the regular campaign.

That means the winners will qualify for the play-offs - and an elimination tie away from home next week - while the losers begin their off-season break.

“It is strange, I looked at the fixtures and knew we had Leeds as the last game and I wondered what position we’d be in,” said Mellor, who swapped clubs in June.

Alex Mellor in action for Tigers. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“I looked at the table and knew Leeds would come back into it because they are such a good side.

“I always wondered whether there would be anything at stake in this game, would one of us need to win it to get into the play-offs, but it has worked out we are both desperate for the win.

“There’s a lot of excitement for me, going back there anyway, but to go back needing a win, it is such a great spectacle, something you want to be involved in.

“You remember these games throughout your career so the excitement that’s grown up around it is brilliant.”

Alex Mellor has found a new home at the Jungle. Picture by Tom Maguire/Castleford Tigers.

Mellor didn’t play in Tigers’ 40-16 Betfred Challenge Cup win at Headingley in March, but made his final appearance for Leeds when they lost 16-14 at the Jungle the following month.

A sternum injury kept him out of action until June and Rhinos released him from the final months of his contract, allowing him to join Tigers.

He was in the Castleford side beaten 34-14 by Tigers at the Magic Weekend, in Newcastle, two months ago and admitted: “I wasn’t sure how I was going to feel about going back to Headingley.

“I played against Leeds at Magic, but I was wondering whether I was going to be super-nervous or anxious.

Alex Mellor shakes hands with then interim-coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan following his last game for Rhinos, a loss at Castleford in April. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Right now, I am feeling really excited about it. It’s a game I can’t wait to play in.

“It’s a massive game, one you don’t need to get up for - there’s no other thoughts in your head, just go there for the win.

“That’s when I like to think I perform my best, when the pressure’s on. It is something I am really looking forward to.”

Tigers are on the back of a 50-10 home loss to Salford Red Devils on Monday and without all their specialist half-backs because of injury, but Mellor reckons adversity brings out their best.

He said: “It’s just one of those things we have to react well to and hopefully that’s what we are doing.

“It’s black or white, there’s no grey area, no waiting for other results - it is knockout football.

“It has been like a Grand Final for us for the last few weeks, so we are used to it.