Rhinos will drop to seventh in the table - and out of the play-offs - if they lose to Castleford Tigers in Saturday’s final game of the regular season, but a win would clinch sixth spot and potentially fifth in Salford are beaten at home by Warrington Wolves.

Rhinos are as high as they are partly because of Martin, who has not missed a shot at goal in his last seven games.

The run of 33 successful kicks has left him just three short of Wakefield Trinity half-back Mason Lino’s Super League and NRL record.

Rhyse Martin has not missed a kick at goal since Magic Weekend in the middle of July. Picture by Tony Johnson

He could match or better that this weekend and admitted: “I am aware of it, everyone keeps mentioning it!”

But the Papua New Guinea star insisted: “For me, the two points on every goal kick is what’s important, the consecutives are just a bonus on top.

“As we saw last week against Huddersfield, getting the two points after a try is crucial.

“As long as they are going through and we are going up in sixes, that’s the main thing.”

Rhyse Martinis tackled by Tyrone May and Arthur Mourgue during Rhinos' defeat at Catalans on Monday. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Martin was unhappy with his kicking earlier in the campaign, but reflected: “I’ve got some consistency back.

“I know I can goal kick, I know what I need to do.

“I just need to keep confident and keep doing what I am doing - not over-think it or stress about things.

“It has been going well and if I can keep nailing them, that’s great.”

Rhyse Martin reckons home advantage could be crucial this weekend. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Martin’s boot could be crucial if Saturday’s game is close.

Castleford, who are one point behind Rhinos, will finish sixth if they win and Martin stated: “We know this game is crucial for our season, but we just need to focus on us.

“I know we are one of the best teams in this competition and if we can put it together on the day, we will be very hard to beat.”

Rhinos are preparing for a fourth game in 16 days and Martin admitted: “After a big week we need to get some bodies back.

“These weeks take a toll on players, not just our squad, but everyone’s.

“Once we get back into training, we’ll get ready for this, hopefully we’ll get a few boys back as well and hopefully everyone’s ready to go.”

Rhinos have home advantage and that could prove crucial.

The atmosphere at Headingley has gone up a level since Rhinos’ run of six successive games on the road and Martin said: “Our fans are the best in the game, easily.

“To play in front of them, against Cas, it is going to be a crazy day, especially in the circumstances.

“I love playing at Headingley, everyone who pulls a Rhinos jersey does, so bring on Saturday afternoon.”

While Martin’s own streak continued, Leeds’ six-game winning run came to an end at Catalans Dragons on Monday, where they lost 32-18 after trailing 28-6 at half-time.

“Hopefully we can learn big lessons from the first half, because we were too passive against a big side,” Martin stressed.

“When we came out in the second half we aimed up a bit more and put the pressure back on them, but in the first half they scored too many points.”

Catalans ran in four tries during a 15-minute spell when Leeds didn’t have a play-the-ball, taking the score from 6-6 to 28-6.

Martin said: “Their first half was faultless, they just built so much pressure.

“They had repeat set after repeat set, they made us defend in the heat and we just couldn’t hold them out.

“They played unreal footy in the first 40 and that’s where they got the win.”

But Martin was encouraged by Rhinos’ second half rally.

He added: “We know we can do that.

“We have got the spirit and the effort, we just need to stop teams getting that lead or getting their nose in front and making it harder than it needs to be.

“We have got that belief and never-say-die attitude, I can’t fault the boys’ effort.