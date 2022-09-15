'Takes some believing': Hetherington hails Leeds Rhinos' revival

From second-bottom in April, Rhinos went on to finish fifth in Betfred Super League and will be through to their first Grand Final since 2017 if they win at Wigan Warriors on Friday.

Rhinos appeared in relegation danger when they won only one of their first 10 league and cup matches, before 14 victories from their next 19 transformed their season.

Last Friday’s 20-10 victory at Catalans Dragons sent them into their second successive Super League semi-final and Hetherington insisted: “The players, coaches and backroom staff have all done a terrific job.”

Liam Sutcliffe scores the second of his three tries in Rhinos' win at Catalans last week. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

He said: “There’s so much confidence within the group now, despite us still being really challenged with injuries and suspensions.

“There have been opportunities for young players who have come in and done a good job and what has been achieved is credit to everyone involved.”

Richard Agar, who started the season as coach, resigned in March after five defeats from Rhinos’ opening six games.

Leeds lost three, won two and drew one of their six matches under interim-coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan and have won 12 of 17 since Rohan Smith took charge.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan did a great job as interim-coach, chief executive Gary Hetherington says. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The Australian was plucked from Queensland Cup side Norths Devils having never coached at the top level.

“When we played St Helens at the end of March and got beaten 26-0 at home, if you’d said to me you're not going to lose at home for the rest of the season, it would have taken some believing,” Hetherington admitted.

“It has been a great effort since then. Jamie Jones-Buchanan did a great job initially and since Rohan Smith has come in it has been a steady build and now there’s a real confidence throughout the group.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington, with a special recognition honour at this year's Leeds Sports Awards. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

“We are playing with a style of play that is attractive to watch and exciting and threatening and challenging to the opposition as well, so it has been very refreshing.

“To be one game away from a Grand Final and to be involved in such a big game as Friday night is exciting.

“Rohan is going there quietly confident with a team that’s absolutely determined to do their best.”

Rhinos’ under-18s and women’s sides are through to their Grand Finals, Leeds won the physical disabilities rugby league (PDRL) title last weekend and the wheelchair team - having retained the Challenge Cup and finished top of their league already this season -are through to the play-off semi-finals.

“What a great few weeks it has been for team Rhinos,” Hetherington said.

“I went to the academy semi-final last weekend and the women’s semi-final the previous weekend and they were both against the odds victories, battling wins in important games.

“I wasn’t at the PDRL final, but I am told that was another quite heroic performance and on top of what the wheelchair team has already achieved, I think that is a great effort.