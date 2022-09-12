Those minutes are likely to be the toughest of the season, away to Wigan Warriors on Friday, but based on their recent form nobody will be taking Rhinos lightly. Here are five talking points ahead of the big game.

1: If anybody exemplifies the improvement shown by Rhinos over the past four months or so, it is James Bentley. The off-season signing was sent-off once, sin-binned twice and served three suspensions in the first five months of the campaign, but since returning from the latest of those, he has been outstanding. Catalans targeted him in last week’s quarter-final, but he stayed on the right side of the line and played a full role in Rhinos’ win. He now looks like a very good player.

2: Mikolaj Oledzki’s shoulder injury is Rhinos’ biggest concern ahead of Friday’s game. With Rhyse Martin suspended and Ash Handley on the casualty list, Rhinos could be without arguably their three best players this season for its biggest game - so far.

After a troubled first few months, James Bentley, seen being sin-binned away to Castleford, has been outstanding for Rhinos. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

3: Wigan are unbeaten at home and it might be one game too many for Leeds, who - unlike other teams left in the competition - haven’t been able to rest players during the recent hectic schedule. But realistically, there’s nothing to lose, they have some momentum behind them and the fact Rhinos are being given any chance at all going into this game is evidence of how far they have come under coach Rohan Smith.

4: Team manager Jason Davidson will leave Rhinos at the end of this season. As head conditioner he played a major part in all the club’s success since 2006 and should be remembered fondly for that.

5: These are exciting times for Rhinos as a club. They take on York City Knights at St Helens on Sunday in the Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final, the under-18s are through to the academy decider, Leeds won the physical disability title last weekend and Rhinos’ wheelchair side are one game away from their championship after already winning the Challenge Cup and topping the table.

Mikolaj Oledzki's shoulder injury is a cocnern. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.