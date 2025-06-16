Disciplinary news: star faces long ban after Catalans Dragons, Wigan Warriors, St Helens men charged

One individual is facing a potentially long ban after being sent-off during Catalans Dragons’ heavy defeat at Hull KR in Betfred Super League round 14. The panel charged the French side’s forward Ben Garcia with a grade E striking offence and he has been ordered to appear before a disciplinary hearing tomorrow (Tuesday). If found guilty, he could be banned for a minimum of six matches.
Under a new system introduced this year, players receive penalty points from the review panel for offences graded A-D, but the most serious – rated E – mean an automatic referal to an operational rules tribunal. The points remain on a player’s record for 12 months, but are halved once a punishment, including a fine, is served. Suspensions begin once a player reaches six penalty points.
1. Disciplinary news
Here's who has been charged by the RFL's match review panel following Betfred Super League round 14. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
2. Hull KR v Catalans Dragons
Three players were charged following Hull KR's win at home to Catalans Dragons, including one who was sent-off after this brawl. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
3. Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons v Hull KR)
Grade E striking: refer to disciplinary tribunal on Tuesday. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
4. Franck Maria (Catalans Dragons v Hull KR)
Grade C head contact: five penalty points (total points five) - fined. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
5. Chris Satae (Catalans Dragons v Hull KR)
Grade A contrary bevavious: one penalty point (total points one) - no further action. Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com
6. Kruise Leeming (Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants)
Grade B head contact: three penalty points (total points three) - fined. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com