Disciplinary news: star faces long ban after Catalans Dragons, Wigan Warriors, St Helens men charged

By Peter Smith
Published 16th Jun 2025, 12:15 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 12:27 BST
Six players have been charged by the RFL’s match review panel, including three from the same team.

One individual is facing a potentially long ban after being sent-off during Catalans Dragons’ heavy defeat at Hull KR in Betfred Super League round 14. The panel charged the French side’s forward Ben Garcia with a grade E striking offence and he has been ordered to appear before a disciplinary hearing tomorrow (Tuesday). If found guilty, he could be banned for a minimum of six matches.

Under a new system introduced this year, players receive penalty points from the review panel for offences graded A-D, but the most serious – rated E – mean an automatic referal to an operational rules tribunal. The points remain on a player’s record for 12 months, but are halved once a punishment, including a fine, is served. Suspensions begin once a player reaches six penalty points.

Here's who has been charged by the RFL's match review panel following Betfred Super League round 14.

Three players were charged following Hull KR's win at home to Catalans Dragons, including one who was sent-off after this brawl.

Three players were charged following Hull KR's win at home to Catalans Dragons, including one who was sent-off after this brawl.

2. Hull KR v Catalans Dragons

Three players were charged following Hull KR's win at home to Catalans Dragons, including one who was sent-off after this brawl.

Grade E striking: refer to disciplinary tribunal on Tuesday.

3. Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons v Hull KR)

Grade E striking: refer to disciplinary tribunal on Tuesday.

Grade C head contact: five penalty points (total points five) - fined.

4. Franck Maria (Catalans Dragons v Hull KR)

Grade C head contact: five penalty points (total points five) - fined.

Grade A contrary bevavious: one penalty point (total points one) - no further action.

5. Chris Satae (Catalans Dragons v Hull KR)

Grade A contrary bevavious: one penalty point (total points one) - no further action.

Grade B head contact: three penalty points (total points three) - fined.

6. Kruise Leeming (Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants)

Grade B head contact: three penalty points (total points three) - fined.

Related topics:Catalans DragonsWigan WarriorsSt HelensRFLHull KRSuper League
