Super League TV coverage explained: how to watch every match live on Sky Sports, SuperLeague+ and BBC
Sky Sports, the BBC and the competition’s new streaming service SuperLeague+ will all be in on the action, which begins this weekend and culminates in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 12. But what does that mean for viewers?
Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch all Super League games live as part of their subscription and don’t need to purchase a SuperLeague+ subscription. Fans who subscribe to SuperLeague+ will be able to watch every game live, except the two main Sky Sports picks in each round. Those two fixtures will be available to watch 48 hours later.
Subscriptions start at £19.99 per month or £129.99 annually. Season ticket holders will receive a code offering them a discounted annual deal for £99. Selected content will be available on a pay-per-view basis, from £6.99 per game in advance and £9.99 on the day of the game.
For the first time, the BBC will provide regular live coverage of Super League, this month’s World Club Challenge and the men’s, women’s and wheelchair Challenge Cups as part of a new three-year deal with Rugby League Commercial. There will also be highlights of every Super League match - plus selected highlights from the women’s and wheelchair competitions - on the BBC Sport website and app. Up to 15 men’s Super League matches will be covered live in each of the next three seasons, including two play-off ties in September and October.