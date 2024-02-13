Super League TV coverage explained: how to watch every match live on Sky Sports, SuperLeague+ and BBC

There will be live coverage of every Super League game this season, for the first time in the competition's history. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Sky Sports, the BBC and the competition’s new streaming service SuperLeague+ will all be in on the action, which begins this weekend and culminates in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 12. But what does that mean for viewers?

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch all Super League games live as part of their subscription and don’t need to purchase a SuperLeague+ subscription. Fans who subscribe to SuperLeague+ will be able to watch every game live, except the two main Sky Sports picks in each round. Those two fixtures will be available to watch 48 hours later.

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith speaks to Sky Sports after a match last season. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Subscriptions start at £19.99 per month or £129.99 annually. Season ticket holders will receive a code offering them a discounted annual deal for £99. Selected content will be available on a pay-per-view basis, from £6.99 per game in advance and £9.99 on the day of the game.