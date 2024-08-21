Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Match officials have been confirmed for this weekend’s match, including Leeds Rhinos’ crucial clash with fellow play-off contenders Catalans Dragons.

Liam Moore will be in the middle for his fifth Rhinos game this season, second only to Chris Kendall who has refereed Rhinos seven times. Marcus Griffiths is the video official.

Aaron Moore has been in the middle for four Leeds games in 2024, Jack Smith three, Griffiths and Tom Grant two each and Liam Rush one.

Referee Liam Moore. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

This weekend’s full list of Super League appointments is: Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves – Tom Grant (video, Liam Rush); Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons – Liam Moore (video, Marcus Griffiths); St Helens v Hull KR – Chris Kendall (video, Ben Thaler); Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants – Marcus Griffiths (video, Aaron Moore); London Broncos v Leigh Leopards – Jack Smith (video, Chris Kendall); Wigan Warriors v Hull FC – Aaron Moore (video, James Vella).