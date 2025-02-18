Super League title odds: Leeds Rhinos latest as Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity change bookies' minds

By Peter Smith
Published 18th Feb 2025, 12:00 BST
Leeds Rhinos remain fifth-favourites to win this year’s Grand Final, but their odds are lengthening.

Rhinos’ campaign began with a 14-12 home loss to Wakefield Trinity last weekend. Trinity remain distant outsiders, but Castleford Tigers – despite taking highly-fancied Hull KR to golden-point in round one, are now outright favourites for the wooden spoon.

Remarkably, Salford Red Devils’ title odds have shortened following their competition-record 82-0 thrashing at St Helens. Salford fielded a reserves lineup in that game, but an impending takover should allow them to retain the majority of their big names. Here’s the latest odds for Grand Final victory from competition sponsors Betfred.

1. Super League 2025

Here's the latest odds for Grand Final victory. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Odds to win Grand Final: 6/4 (no change).

2. Wigan Warriors

Odds to win Grand Final: 6/4 (no change). Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Odds to win Grand Final: 4/1 (previously 9/2).

3. St Helens

Odds to win Grand Final: 4/1 (previously 9/2). Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Odds to win Grand Final: 9/2 (previously 5/1).

4. Warrington Wolves

Odds to win Grand Final: 9/2 (previously 5/1). Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Odds to win Grand Final: 11/2 (no change).

5. Hull KR

Odds to win Grand Final: 11/2 (no change). Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Odds to win Grand Final: 14/1 (previously 10/1).

6. Leeds Rhinos

Odds to win Grand Final: 14/1 (previously 10/1). Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

