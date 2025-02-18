Rhinos’ campaign began with a 14-12 home loss to Wakefield Trinity last weekend. Trinity remain distant outsiders, but Castleford Tigers – despite taking highly-fancied Hull KR to golden-point in round one, are now outright favourites for the wooden spoon.
Remarkably, Salford Red Devils’ title odds have shortened following their competition-record 82-0 thrashing at St Helens. Salford fielded a reserves lineup in that game, but an impending takover should allow them to retain the majority of their big names. Here’s the latest odds for Grand Final victory from competition sponsors Betfred.
