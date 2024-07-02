Super League referees named for Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos, Castleford Tigers v St Helens and others

Referees have been confirmed for this weekend’s top-flight matches.

Marcus Griffiths, who has been refereeing in the Betfred Championship this season, returns to Super League when Leeds Rhinos take on London Broncos at AMT Headingley on Saturday. Aaron Moore is the video official. Of Rhinos’ previous games this year, Chris Kendall has been in charge of six, Aaron Moore four, Jack Smith and Liam Moore two and Liam Rush and Tom Grant one each.