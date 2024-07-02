Super League referees named for Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos, Castleford Tigers v St Helens and others

By Peter Smith
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 14:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Referees have been confirmed for this weekend’s top-flight matches.

Marcus Griffiths, who has been refereeing in the Betfred Championship this season, returns to Super League when Leeds Rhinos take on London Broncos at AMT Headingley on Saturday. Aaron Moore is the video official. Of Rhinos’ previous games this year, Chris Kendall has been in charge of six, Aaron Moore four, Jack Smith and Liam Moore two and Liam Rush and Tom Grant one each.

Read More
When Leeds Rhinos mascot Ronnie gave Labour and Conservatives a general election...

Grant - the Leeds-based official who refereed England’s Test in France last Saturday - is in the middle for Castleford Tigers’ home clash with St Helens on Thursday. The full list of Super League appointments this weekend is:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Marcus Griffiths seen during this season's Challenge Cup tie between Batley Bulldogs and Castleford Tigers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Marcus Griffiths seen during this season's Challenge Cup tie between Batley Bulldogs and Castleford Tigers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Marcus Griffiths seen during this season's Challenge Cup tie between Batley Bulldogs and Castleford Tigers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Castleford Tigers v St Helens - Tom Grant; Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards - Aaron Moore (video, Ben Thaler); Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants - Jack Smith (video, Liam Moore); Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos - Marcus Griffiths (video, Aaron Moore); Hull KR v Catalans Dragons - Liam Moore (video, Tom Grant), Salford Red Devils v Hull FC - Chris Kendall (video, Jack Smith).

Related topics:Marcus GriffithsRefereesLondon BroncosSuper LeagueSt HelensCastleford Tigers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.