This week’s General election will revive memories of when Leeds Rhinos mascot Ronnie tried to become an MP.

Ronnie made history 26 years ago when he became the first rugby league mascot to stand as a candidate in a national poll. Policies including “abolishing taxes because they get in my hooves” weren’t enough to win over the voters, but did earn the club some valuable publicity for its new brand.

Leeds added the Rhinos suffix in the autumn of 1996, with mascot Ronnie making his debut at a 32-22 home win against Oldham Bears on March 3, 1997. Ten days later, Conservative Prime Minister John Major called a general election for May 1 and - spotting an opportunity - the club forked out a £500 deposit to add Ronnie to the ballot paper in Leeds North West.

Leeds Rhinos' mascot - sporting a Vote for Ronnie sticker - celebrates with try scorer Anthony Farrell following a last-gasp victory against Castleford Tigers at Headingley in April, 1997. Picture by Steve Riding.

Campaigning on the slogan “no more mud slinging, more mud bathing”, Ronnie was confident of giving the Conservatives and Labour a run for their money. In the end, Ronnie - standing under the name Daniel Duffy - was left out for the count, coming last of seven candidates with 232 votes and 0.5 per cent of the total ballot.