Super League referees named for Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos, Castleford Tigers at St Helens and others
and live on Freeview channel 276
Marcus Griffiths returns to Betfred Super League after a spell out of action because of injury when Leeds Rhinos take on London Broncos at AMT Headingley on Saturday. Aaron Moore is the video official. Of Rhinos’ previous games this year, Chris Kendall has been in charge of six, Aaron Moore four, Jack Smith and Liam Moore two and Liam Rush and Tom Grant one each.
Grant - the Leeds-based official who refereed England’s Test in France last Saturday - is in the middle for Castleford Tigers’ game at St Helens on Friday, with Rush as his video assistant. The full list of Super League appointments this weekend is:
St Helens v Castleford Tigers - Tom Grant (video, Liam Rush); Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards - Aaron Moore (video, Ben Thaler); Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants - Jack Smith (video, Liam Moore); Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos - Marcus Griffiths (video, Aaron Moore); Hull KR v Catalans Dragons - Liam Moore (video, Tom Grant), Salford Red Devils v Hull FC - Chris Kendall (video, Jack Smith).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.