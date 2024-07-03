Referees have been confirmed for this weekend’s top-flight matches.

Marcus Griffiths returns to Betfred Super League after a spell out of action because of injury when Leeds Rhinos take on London Broncos at AMT Headingley on Saturday. Aaron Moore is the video official. Of Rhinos’ previous games this year, Chris Kendall has been in charge of six, Aaron Moore four, Jack Smith and Liam Moore two and Liam Rush and Tom Grant one each.