Super League referees named for Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors & others
Liam Moore will referee Leeds Rhinos’ Betfred Super League game at Hull on Saturday. His brother Aaron Moore is the video assistant.
It will be the second time Liam Moore has refereed Rhinos this season. Chris Kendall has been in the middle for five of Rhinos’ matches, Aaron Moore four, Jack Smith two and Liam Rush and Tom Grant one each.
This weekend’s Betfred Super League round 14 appointments are: Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors - Ben Thaler (video, Chris Kendall); Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils - Aaron Moore (video, James Vella); Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants - Tom Grant (video, Liam Moore); Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos - Liam Moore (video, Aaron Moore); Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards - Jack Smith (video, Liam Rush); London Broncos v St Helens - James Vella (Tom Grant).
