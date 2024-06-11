Leeds Rhinos' next opponents Hull FC sack import before he arrives: Treigh Stewart contract offer withdrawn

By Peter Smith
Published 11th Jun 2024, 11:14 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2024, 11:24 BST
Hull FC have axed import Treigh Stewart before he even arrived in England.

The Betfred Super League strugglers, who Leeds Rhinos visit on Saturday, announced Stewart’s signing last Thursday, with “immediate effect” pending a successful visa application. But this morning (Tuesday) the club released a statement cancelling the deal.

It said: “The club have been made aware of an incident of alleged domestic violence involving the player in Australia. Hull FC have therefore officially withdrawn their contract offer to the player and can confirm he will not be joining the club. The club takes a strong zero-tolerance policy on all forms of domestic violence. The club will make no further comment on the matter.”

Treigh Stewart seen playing in a trial game for St George-Illawarra Dragons against St Helens last year. Picture by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images.Treigh Stewart seen playing in a trial game for St George-Illawarra Dragons against St Helens last year. Picture by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images.
Treigh Stewart seen playing in a trial game for St George-Illawarra Dragons against St Helens last year. Picture by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images.

Full-back Stewart, whose signing was announced at the same time as another Australian Jed Cartwright, had agreed an 18-month contract. He played for his previous club Brisbane Tigers against Wynnum Manly Seagulls in the Queensland Cup last weekend. Cartwright, a second-rower who is on a similar contract, is not expected to arrive in England in time to face Rhinos this week.

