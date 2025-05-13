Super League referees confirmed including Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC & Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves

Referees have been confirmed for this weekend’s top-flight matches including Leeds Rhinos’ crunch clash with Hull FC at AMT Headingley.

Jack Smith will take charge of Rhinos for a second successive game, having been in the middle when they beat St Helens at Magic Weekend in Newcastle two weeks ago. Liam Moore is his video assistant.

It is the fourth time Smith has refereed Leeds this season. Liam Moore and Aaron Moore have both taken two Rhinos games in 2025, with Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths, Tom Grant, Liam Rush and Chris Kendall controlling one each.

Jack Smith refereed Leeds Rhinos' Magic Weekend win against St Helens two weeks ago. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Rush is the referee for Wakefield Trinity’s home fixture with Warrington Wolves on Sunday and Griffiths has been appointed to Castleford Tigers’ visit of Salford Red Devils the same afternoon. Appointments for Betfred Super League round 11 are: St Helens v Catalans Dragons - Liam Moore (video, Jack Smith); Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards - Chris Kendall (video, Liam Rush); Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC - Jack Smith (video, Liam Moore); Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants - Tom Grant (video, James Vella); Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves - Liam Rush (video, Aaron Moore); Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils - Marcus Griffiths (video, Chris Kendall).