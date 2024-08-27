Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Match officials have been confirmed for this weekend’s matches.

Marcus Griffiths will be the man in the middle when Leeds Rhinos visit London Broncos on Sunday, with Liam Moore as his video assistant. It is the third time Griffiths has refereed Rhinos this year and he was in charge of Leeds’ golden-point win at home to London in July.

Chris Kendall has been in charge of seven Rhinos games in 2024, Liam Moore five, Aaron Moore four, Jack Smith three, Tom Grant two and Liam Rush one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Referee Marcus Griffiths. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Liam Rush will referee Castleford Tigers’ game at Hull FC, with Aaron Moore on video duties. The full list of this weekend’s Betfred Super League appointments is: Hull KR v Salford Red Devils: Jack Smith (video, James Vella); Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves: Liam Moore (video, Ben Thaler); Hull FC v Castleford Tigers: Liam Rush (video Aaron Moore); Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors: Chris Kendall (video, Tom Grant); Huddersfield Giants v St Helens: Aaron Moore (video, Jack Smith); London Broncos v Leeds Rhinos: Marcus Griffiths (video, Liam Moore).