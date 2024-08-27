Super League referee appointments: including London Broncos v Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC v Castleford Tigers
Marcus Griffiths will be the man in the middle when Leeds Rhinos visit London Broncos on Sunday, with Liam Moore as his video assistant. It is the third time Griffiths has refereed Rhinos this year and he was in charge of Leeds’ golden-point win at home to London in July.
Chris Kendall has been in charge of seven Rhinos games in 2024, Liam Moore five, Aaron Moore four, Jack Smith three, Tom Grant two and Liam Rush one.
Liam Rush will referee Castleford Tigers’ game at Hull FC, with Aaron Moore on video duties. The full list of this weekend’s Betfred Super League appointments is: Hull KR v Salford Red Devils: Jack Smith (video, James Vella); Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves: Liam Moore (video, Ben Thaler); Hull FC v Castleford Tigers: Liam Rush (video Aaron Moore); Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors: Chris Kendall (video, Tom Grant); Huddersfield Giants v St Helens: Aaron Moore (video, Jack Smith); London Broncos v Leeds Rhinos: Marcus Griffiths (video, Liam Moore).
