Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Super League ref appointments including Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Hull FC as top official misses out

Referees have been confirmed for this weekend’s Betfred Super League matches, with one leading official missing from the list.
By Peter Smith
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 11:56 BST

Tom Grant will be in charge of a Leeds Rhinos match for the first time this season when they play host to Hull KR on Friday.

Aaron Moore, who refereed Rhinos’ 16-14 win at Salford Red Devils last Sunday, is the man in the middle for Wakefield Trinity’s game at Huddersfield Giants.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His brother Liam Moore has been appointed to Thursday’s clash between third-placed St Helens and table-topping Catalans Dragons.

Referee Jack Smith is without a game this weekend. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.Referee Jack Smith is without a game this weekend. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.
Referee Jack Smith is without a game this weekend. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.
Read More
Read more: Super League title prospects: rating Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Hull FC...

Chris Kendall is referee for Wigan Warriors’ visit of Warrington Wolves on Friday and Marcus Griffiths takes charge of Castleford’s game at Hull FC the following afternoon.

Ben Thaler is referee for the weekend’s final top flight game, between hosts Leigh Centurions and Salford.

There is no game as referee for Jack Smith following controversy over alleged forward passes in Saints’ narrow win at Warrington last week. He will be video official at St Helens and a touch judge for the Huddersfied versus Wakefield fixture.

Referee Aaron Moore speaks to Salford’s Marc Sneyd and Leeds’ Cameron Smith during last Sunday's game. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.Referee Aaron Moore speaks to Salford’s Marc Sneyd and Leeds’ Cameron Smith during last Sunday's game. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Referee Aaron Moore speaks to Salford’s Marc Sneyd and Leeds’ Cameron Smith during last Sunday's game. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Related topics:RefereesSt HelensSuper LeagueHull FC