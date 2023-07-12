Tom Grant will be in charge of a Leeds Rhinos match for the first time this season when they play host to Hull KR on Friday.

Aaron Moore, who refereed Rhinos’ 16-14 win at Salford Red Devils last Sunday, is the man in the middle for Wakefield Trinity’s game at Huddersfield Giants.

His brother Liam Moore has been appointed to Thursday’s clash between third-placed St Helens and table-topping Catalans Dragons.

Referee Jack Smith is without a game this weekend. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.

Chris Kendall is referee for Wigan Warriors’ visit of Warrington Wolves on Friday and Marcus Griffiths takes charge of Castleford’s game at Hull FC the following afternoon.

Ben Thaler is referee for the weekend’s final top flight game, between hosts Leigh Centurions and Salford.

There is no game as referee for Jack Smith following controversy over alleged forward passes in Saints’ narrow win at Warrington last week. He will be video official at St Helens and a touch judge for the Huddersfied versus Wakefield fixture.