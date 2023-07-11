Wins for bottom club Wakefield Trinity over high-flying Wigan Warriors and 10th-placed Huddersfield Giants at leaders Catalans Dragons last week set the cat among the pigeons as teams jockey for positions in the all-important top-six.

St Helens, though, remain the team to beat and now up to third on the ladder, the bookies believe they are on course for yet another Old Trafford triumph. Here’s how the odds of Grand Final success stack up for all 12 clubs.