Super League title prospects: rating Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Hull FC, Hull KR and others' trophy chances
With two-thirds of the campaign gone, this is becoming one of the most unpredictable title races in Betfred Super League history.
By Peter Smith
Published 11th Jul 2023, 18:30 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 19:26 BST
Wins for bottom club Wakefield Trinity over high-flying Wigan Warriors and 10th-placed Huddersfield Giants at leaders Catalans Dragons last week set the cat among the pigeons as teams jockey for positions in the all-important top-six.
St Helens, though, remain the team to beat and now up to third on the ladder, the bookies believe they are on course for yet another Old Trafford triumph. Here’s how the odds of Grand Final success stack up for all 12 clubs.
