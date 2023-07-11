Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Super League title prospects: rating Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Hull FC, Hull KR and others' trophy chances

With two-thirds of the campaign gone, this is becoming one of the most unpredictable title races in Betfred Super League history.
By Peter Smith
Published 11th Jul 2023, 18:30 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 19:26 BST

Wins for bottom club Wakefield Trinity over high-flying Wigan Warriors and 10th-placed Huddersfield Giants at leaders Catalans Dragons last week set the cat among the pigeons as teams jockey for positions in the all-important top-six.

St Helens, though, remain the team to beat and now up to third on the ladder, the bookies believe they are on course for yet another Old Trafford triumph. Here’s how the odds of Grand Final success stack up for all 12 clubs.

Saints may be third in the table, but they remain favourites to a fifth successive Grand Final win at odds of 13/8. (Picture shows Jonny Lomax celebrating a try against Warrington).

1. St Helens

Saints may be third in the table, but they remain favourites to a fifth successive Grand Final win at odds of 13/8. (Picture shows Jonny Lomax celebrating a try against Warrington). Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

The current table-toppers are 10/3 second-favourites to lift the trophy at Old Trafford in October. (Picture shows Tom Johnstone scoring in Catalans' recent win at Hull).

2. Catalans Dragons

The current table-toppers are 10/3 second-favourites to lift the trophy at Old Trafford in October. (Picture shows Tom Johnstone scoring in Catalans' recent win at Hull). Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Challenge Cup holders are 4/1 to win the Grand Final. (Picture shows Harry Smith thanking fans after Wigan's home win over Huddersfield).

3. Wigan Warriors

The Challenge Cup holders are 4/1 to win the Grand Final. (Picture shows Harry Smith thanking fans after Wigan's home win over Huddersfield). Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

It started so well, but this won't be Warrington's year according to the bookies, who rate them a 6/1 shot for Old Trafford glory. (Picture shows Stefan Ratchford landing a goal in last week's defeat by St Helens.)

4. Warrington Wolves

It started so well, but this won't be Warrington's year according to the bookies, who rate them a 6/1 shot for Old Trafford glory. (Picture shows Stefan Ratchford landing a goal in last week's defeat by St Helens.) Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

