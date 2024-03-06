Super League on TV: round 4 channel/streaming details for Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Hull FC, St Helens & others

Leeds Rhinos visit Leigh Leopards on Friday in one of two Betfred Super League games broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports.
By Peter Smith
Published 6th Mar 2024, 14:00 GMT
Sky’s other main match in round four comes from Hull KR, where Warrington Wolves are the visitors on Thursday evening. Subscribers to the competition’s own streaming service SuperLeague+ can watch both games in full on delay.

The rest of this weekend’s top-flight fixtures will be covered live by both Sky and SuperLeague+. Here’s the live broadcast schedule.

Every Super League game this season will be televised live. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Thursday, March 7 -

Hull KR v Warrington Wolves: live on Sky Sports Action (broadcast begins at 7.30pm).

Friday, March 8 -

Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos: live on Sky Sports Action (8pm).

Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants: live on Sky Sports Arena (8pm) and SuperLeague+.

St Helens v Salford Red Devils: live on Sky Sports Mix ( 7.55pm) and SuperLeague+.

Saturday, March 9 -

London Broncos v Wigan Warriors: live on Sky Sports Action (2.55pm) and SuperLeague+.

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC: live on Sky Sports Action (5.25) and SuperLeague+.

