Super League on TV: round 4 channel/streaming details for Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Hull FC, St Helens & others
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sky’s other main match in round four comes from Hull KR, where Warrington Wolves are the visitors on Thursday evening. Subscribers to the competition’s own streaming service SuperLeague+ can watch both games in full on delay.
The rest of this weekend’s top-flight fixtures will be covered live by both Sky and SuperLeague+. Here’s the live broadcast schedule.
Thursday, March 7 -
Hull KR v Warrington Wolves: live on Sky Sports Action (broadcast begins at 7.30pm).
Friday, March 8 -
Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos: live on Sky Sports Action (8pm).
Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants: live on Sky Sports Arena (8pm) and SuperLeague+.
St Helens v Salford Red Devils: live on Sky Sports Mix ( 7.55pm) and SuperLeague+.
Saturday, March 9 -
London Broncos v Wigan Warriors: live on Sky Sports Action (2.55pm) and SuperLeague+.
Catalans Dragons v Hull FC: live on Sky Sports Action (5.25) and SuperLeague+.