Leeds Rhinos play the first of three successive Saturday fixtures when they visit Salford Red Devils this weekend.

The game is the penultimate match in Betfred Super League round 20 and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and the competition’s own streaming service SuperLeague+. Here’s how to watch that and all this weekend’s other top-flight fixtures.

Thursday, August 1: Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports Arena, from 8pm and SuperLeague+; Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants (8pm), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur interviewed after last week's win at Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Friday, August 2: Warrington Wolves v Hull KR (8pm), Sky Sports Action, from 7.30pm.

Saturday, August 3: Hull FC v St Helens (3pm), Sky Sports Action, from 3pm and SuperLeague+; Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos (5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event, from 5.30pm and SuperLeague+.

Sunday, August 4: London Broncos v Catalans Dragons (3pm), Sky Sports Action, from 2.30pm and SuperLeague+.