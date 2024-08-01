Super League on TV: kick-off, channel and live stream details including Leeds Rhinos at Salford Red Devils

By Peter Smith
Published 1st Aug 2024, 10:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Leeds Rhinos play the first of three successive Saturday fixtures when they visit Salford Red Devils this weekend.

The game is the penultimate match in Betfred Super League round 20 and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and the competition’s own streaming service SuperLeague+. Here’s how to watch that and all this weekend’s other top-flight fixtures.

Read More
Read more: Referees named for Super League round 20 including Leeds Rhinos at Sa...

Thursday, August 1: Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports Arena, from 8pm and SuperLeague+; Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants (8pm), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur interviewed after last week's win at Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur interviewed after last week's win at Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur interviewed after last week's win at Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Friday, August 2: Warrington Wolves v Hull KR (8pm), Sky Sports Action, from 7.30pm.

Saturday, August 3: Hull FC v St Helens (3pm), Sky Sports Action, from 3pm and SuperLeague+; Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos (5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event, from 5.30pm and SuperLeague+.

Sunday, August 4: London Broncos v Catalans Dragons (3pm), Sky Sports Action, from 2.30pm and SuperLeague+.

Related topics:Super LeagueSalford Red DevilsWigan WarriorsCastleford TigersHuddersfield GiantsWarrington Wolves

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.