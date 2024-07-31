Referees named for Super League round 20 including Leeds Rhinos at Salford Red Devils

Referees have been named for this weekend’s round of Super League matches.

Tom Grant will be the man in the middle for Leeds Rhinos’ crucial game at Salford Red Devils on Saturday, assisted by Jack Smith on video duty. It is the second time Grant has refereed Rhinos this season, following their defeat at Catalans Dragons in May. Chris Kendall has been in charge of six Leeds games, Aaron Moore four, Jack Smith and Liam Moore three, Marcus Griffiths two and Liam Rush one. James Vella has yet to referee a Rhinos fixture in 2024.