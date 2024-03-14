Super League on TV: channel/streaming details for Leeds Rhinos v St Helens, plus Hull KR, Hull FC and others

Armchair viewers will be able to watch every Betfred Super League match this season live on Sky Sports, with coverage also through the BBC and the competition’s own streaming service SuperLeague+.
By Peter Smith
Published 14th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

For the fifth successive round, Leeds Rhinos feature in one of two matches being shown exclusively live on Sky. Rhinos’ home clash with St Helens and Wigan Warriors’ trip to Salford Red Devils will also be available on delay to SuperLeague+ subscribers. Here’s how to watch live coverage of this weekend’s games.

Read More
Read more: Date confirmed for Leeds Rhinos v St Helens, plus Wigan Warriors, Hul...

Thursday, March 14:

Leeds Rhinos director and former player Jamie Jones-Buchanan is a pundit for Sky Sports' Super League coverage. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.Leeds Rhinos director and former player Jamie Jones-Buchanan is a pundit for Sky Sports' Super League coverage. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Leeds Rhinos director and former player Jamie Jones-Buchanan is a pundit for Sky Sports' Super League coverage. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors - Sky Sports Arena (8pm kick-off).

Friday, March 15:

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens - Sky Sports Arena (8pm).

Saturday, March 16:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR - Sky Sports Arena and SuperLeague+ (3pm).

Hull FC v Leigh Leopards - Sky Sports Action and SuperLeague+ (3pm).

Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers - Sky Sports Arena and SuperLeague+ (5.30pm).

Sunday, March 17:

London Broncos v Warrington Wolves - Sky Sports Arena and SuperLeague+ (3pm).

Related topics:Super LeagueSt HelensHull FCHull KRSky SportsBBC