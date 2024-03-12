Date confirmed for Leeds Rhinos v St Helens, plus Wigan Warriors, Hull FC and other Challenge Cup ties

A date has been confirmed for Leeds Rhinos’ Betfred Challenge Cup sixth round tie against St Helens.
By Peter Smith
Published 12th Mar 2024, 18:12 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 18:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Saints will visit AMT Headingley on Friday, March 22, for an 8pm kick-off – exactly a week after the sides meet in Super League on the same ground. The Cup clash will be broadcast live on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport website and app.

Read More
Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith reveals squad plans, discusses wing situation fol...

Castleford Tigers coach Craig Lingard’s reunion with his former club Batley Bulldogs will be played at Mount Pleasant on Saturday, March 23 (3pm). Feathertstone Rovers visit Leigh Leopards the same afternoon, kicking off an hour earlier.

AMT Headingley will stage two clshes between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens in eight days, beginning this weekend. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.AMT Headingley will stage two clshes between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens in eight days, beginning this weekend. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
AMT Headingley will stage two clshes between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens in eight days, beginning this weekend. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The full sixth round fixture list is: Hull KR v Salford Red Devils – Friday, March 22, 8pm; Leeds Rhinos v St Helens – Friday, March 22, 8pm (BBC Sport); Wigan Warriors v Sheffield Eagles – Friday, March 22, 8pm;

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC – Saturday, March 23, 2pm; Leigh Leopards v Featherstone Rovers – Saturday, March 23, 2pm; Batley Bulldogs v Castleford Tigers – Saturday, March 23, 3pm; Warrington Wolves v London Broncos – Saturday, March 23, 5.30pm; Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons – Sunday, March 24 – 3pm.

Related topics:Hull FCCRAIG LINGARDSt HelensWigan WarriorsBatley BulldogsCastleford Tigers