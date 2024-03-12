Date confirmed for Leeds Rhinos v St Helens, plus Wigan Warriors, Hull FC and other Challenge Cup ties
and live on Freeview channel 276
Saints will visit AMT Headingley on Friday, March 22, for an 8pm kick-off – exactly a week after the sides meet in Super League on the same ground. The Cup clash will be broadcast live on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport website and app.
Castleford Tigers coach Craig Lingard’s reunion with his former club Batley Bulldogs will be played at Mount Pleasant on Saturday, March 23 (3pm). Feathertstone Rovers visit Leigh Leopards the same afternoon, kicking off an hour earlier.
The full sixth round fixture list is: Hull KR v Salford Red Devils – Friday, March 22, 8pm; Leeds Rhinos v St Helens – Friday, March 22, 8pm (BBC Sport); Wigan Warriors v Sheffield Eagles – Friday, March 22, 8pm;
Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC – Saturday, March 23, 2pm; Leigh Leopards v Featherstone Rovers – Saturday, March 23, 2pm; Batley Bulldogs v Castleford Tigers – Saturday, March 23, 3pm; Warrington Wolves v London Broncos – Saturday, March 23, 5.30pm; Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons – Sunday, March 24 – 3pm.