Super League nears crowd record as Leeds Rhinos visit Wigan Warriors & Hull KR take on Warrington Wolves

Super League’s crowd record is set to be smashed during the final round of the regular season.

With six games left, the competition is 47,115 short of its all-time best cumulative attendance for a 12-team campaign. That was established in 2008 when 1,602,299 fans watched the weekly rounds.

This season passed one million attendees by the 100th match, in July and last week’s round 26 saw 64,226 spectators pass through the turnstiles, which was the fifth highest attendance across Betfred Super League in 2025. Round 27 will see Hull KR crowned Super League leaders for the first time, if they win at home to Warrington Wolves on Thursday.

Leeds Rhinos fans enjoy their team's win at Huddersfield Giants earlier this month. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Defeat for Hull KR would mean Wigan Warriors could snatch top spot against visitors Leeds Rhinos the following evening. The Robins go into the final round two points ahead of Wigan and with an advantage of 41 on for and against.

Fourth-placed Leeds are battling with Leigh Leopards - who are a point ahead and play host to Huddersfield Giants - for third spot. Wakefield Trinity will seal the final play-off position if they win at bottom club Salford Red Devils on Friday, or seventh-placed Hull FC are beaten by Catalans Dragons at MKM Stadium the previous evening. The round’s other game sees Castleford Tigers visit St Helens.

RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said: “This has been a landmark season for the Betfred Super League, with records broken both on and off the field. To see cumulative attendances reach new heights in the final round of the regular season is a fantastic reflection of the passion and commitment of our fans and the 12 Super League clubs.

“The play-offs and build-up to the Grand Final always deliver drama and excitement, and it’s fitting we head into this stage of the year having already set a new benchmark. Ticket sales for the Grand Final are also very strong, which underlines the momentum building towards the biggest night of the season.”