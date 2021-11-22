Betfred Super League today (Monday) confirmed the event, when an entire round of matches is played at one venue over two days, will return to St James’ Park on July 9 and 10.

Rhinos’ derby with Tigers is the final game of the opening day, which kicks off with a clash between Wakefield Trinity and Toulouse Olympique.

St Helens take on Wigan Warriors in Saturday’s middle game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kruise Leeming, third from left, celebrates his golden-point drop goal which secured victory for Rhinos over Hull at the 2021 Magic Weekend. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Sunday opens with Huddersfield Giants against Salford Red Devils before last season’s League Leaders Catalans Dragons play Warrington Wolves.

A Hull derby between FC and KR closes the event.

Fixtures are based on last season’s league table, with first playing third, second versus fourth, fifth v seventh, sixth v eighth, ninth v 11th and 10th v the promoted club.

It will be the sixth time Magic Weekend has been staged in Newcastle and Super League chief commercial officer Rhodri Jones said: “It was great to be back in Newcastle in 2021 and we are delighted to be returning to St James’ Park in 2022.

Jy Hitchcox scores for Tigers in their 2018 Magic Weekend win over Rhinos at Newcastle. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“I must thank the football club, Newcastle City Council and NE1 for showing us so much support.”

Councillor Ged Bell - cabinet member for development, transport and neighbourhoods at Newcastle City Council - said: “Magic Weekend has firmly cemented itself as one of the highlights of Newcastle’s sporting calendar and I’m delighted that this festival of rugby league is returning to Newcastle in 2022.

“It’s always brilliant to see fans from around the country assemble in Newcastle for an incredibly vibrant and enjoyable weekend.

Kelepi Tanginoa and Ryan Hampshire celebrate a try during Trinity's Magic Weekend win over Huddersafield in September. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“They pack the stands of St James’ Park and provide a bumper weekend of trade to the bars, restaurants, hotels and shops in Newcastle and the wider region.

“With this taking place alongside the rearranged Rugby League World Cup which kicks off in Newcastle next year, our relationship with this great sport is set to go from strength to strength in 2022.”

Full 2022 Super League fixtures are due to be published this week.

Magic Weekend 2022 fixtures:

Saturday, July 9: Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse Olympique (2.30pm), St Helens v Wigan Warriors (4.45pm), Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers (7pm).

Sunday, July 10: Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils (1pm), Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves (3.15), Hull KR v Hull FC (5.30pm).