The 17-year-old has been awarded the number 28 jersey which was left vacant following Corey Hall's transfer to Wakefield Trinity.

Simpson joined Rhinos' scholarship from the Kippax community club in 2019 and signed his first professional contract, to play for the under-18s, only a month ago.

He already has a season under his belt at that level, scoring six tries in seven appearances and being called into the Yorkshire squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New first team squad member Max Simpson with Rhinos coach Richard Agar. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

Simpson said: “I have been striving for this for a number of years since I joined the scholarship and it is amazing to be joining the first team squad.

"My goal has always been to get into the first team squad and it is fantastic to get this opportunity.

"I have been a Rhinos fan since I was a child and watched the golden generation of players in so many finals.

"Hopefully I can play my part in more success in the future for the club.

"I would like to thank my academy coaches Chev Walker and Mark Butterill who have given me so much support and advice to get to this stage and I can’t wait to get started."

Rhinos coach Richard Agar is confident Simpson will develop into a Super Leagueplayer.

“Max is another product of our pathways system," he said.

"He’s an extremely dedicated young man, with some real natural centre's skills about him.

"His performances through scholarship and academy have been strong.

"His development through our system has been rapid and we expect he will thrive in a full-time environment.”