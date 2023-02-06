Luke Townend bagged an early brace and tries by Jamaine Ruane and Jack Sykes - plus three goals from Ryan Taylor - gave Stanningley a 22-6 lead in the first half.

St Annes cut the gap to six points soon after the interval, but Stanningley pulled away through touchdowns from Adam Butterill and Will Barker, both of which Dean Parker converted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oulton Raiders visit Heworth on Sunday with the winners of that Challenge Cup tie travelling to Hunslet in round two.

The Betfred Challenge Cup begins this weekend. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Bailey Metcalfe, Dave Jagger, Harvey Kendal, Harvey Willow and James Ambler were try scorers for a Raiders select side in a 24-20 win at Eastmoor. Jagger and Kieran Walpole landed a goal each.

Hunslet Amateurs, formed following a merger of the neighbouring Warriors and Parkside clubs - have a bye to Challenge Cup round two, where they will play host to Pilkington recs.

Josh McClelland scored a hat-trick and Lee West crossed twice as Hunslet eased to a 44-0 win over 44-0 win over Seacroft in a pre-season game.

Connor Squires contributed a try and six goals and Jack Broadhead and Dean Bowles were the other scorers.

Drighlington are through to this month’s semi-finals of the BARLA National Cup - when they will visit either Haresfinch or Castleford Panthers - following a 30-22 home win over Thatto Heath A in the last-eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad