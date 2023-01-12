The tie was one of three potential Leeds derbies thrown up in the opening stages of the women’s and men’s competitions.

Stanningley will be at home to city rivals Milford in the first round of the men’s tournament and League One outfit Hunslet are due to play host to either Heworth or Leeds side Oulton Raiders in round two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The women’s draw, which was seeded to keep the top-four in last year’s Super League apart, saw Rhinos and Oulton included in an all-West Yorkshire group with Huddersfield Giants, Bradford Bulls.

Zoe Hornby scores for Rhinos against St Helens in last year's Challenge Cup final at Elland Riad. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos, the Super League champions, were Cup winners in 2018 and 2019 and runners-up to St Helens last year.

Oulton won the women’s Championship in 2022, but turned down promotion to the second tier of Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featherstone Rovers women will take on Salford Red Devils, Cardiff Demons and Wigan Warriors. Castleford Tigers, beaten by Leeds in the 2018 and 2019 finals, were pitted against Warrington Wolves, London Broncos and St Helens.

Women’s Challenge Cup draw:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos' Sophie Robinson,. right, is a former Oulton player. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Group one - Featherstone Rovers, Salford Red Devils, Cardiff Demons, Wigan Warriors; group two - Huddersfield Giants, Bradford Bulls, Oulton Raidettes, Leeds Rhinos; group three - Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers, London Broncos, St Helens, group four - Barrow Raiders, Leigh leo[ards, Hull KR, York Valkyrie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Men’s round one: London Chargers v North Herts Crusaders, Doncaster Toll Bar v RAF, Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Dublin City Exiles, Brentwood Eels v Bedford Tigers, Stanningley v Milford, Royal Navy v Barrow Island, West Bowling v Waterhead, Westgate Common v Crosfields, British Army v Ashton Bears, Edinburgh Eagles v Saddleworth Rangers, Wigan St Patricks v Ince Rose Bridge, Distington v Orrell St James, Heworth v Oulton Raiders, Jarrow Vikings v Myton Warriors, Fryston Warriors v Thornhill Trojans, Featherstone Lions v Great Britain Police, Skirlaugh v Wests Warriors, Hull Dockers v Rhondda Outlaws,

Men’s round two: Jarrow Vikings/Myton Warriors v Leigh Miners Rangers, Skirlaugh/Wests Warriors v London Chargers/North Herts Crusaders, Hull Dockers/Rhondda Outlaws v Midland Hurricanes, British Army/Ashton Bears v Dewsbury Rams, Fryston Warriors/ Thornhill Trojans v Stanningley/Milford, Workington Town v Wigan St Patricks/Ince Rose Bridge, Rochdale Hornets v London Skolars, Distington/Orrell St James v Hammersmith Hills Hoists/Dublin City Exiles, Cornwall v Rochdale Mayfield, Hunslet v Heworth/Oulton Raiders, Siddal v West Hull, Brentwood Eels/Bedford Tigers v Wath Brow Hornets, North Wales Crusaders v Royal Navy/Barrow Island, Doncaster Toll Bar/RAF v York Acorn, Lock Lane v West Bowling/Waterhead, Featherstone Lions v Westgate Common/Crosfields, Hunslet ARLFC v Pilkington Recs, Doncaster v Oldham, Edinburgh Eagles/Saddleworth Rangers v Thatto Heath.

Advertisement Hide Ad