New Warrington scholarship recruits Caleb Grix, Harry Pratt and Ben Longstaff with the club's Yorkshire scout Tommy Gleeson. Picture by Jason Longstaff.

Two sons of ex-Rhinos stars - one of them from a Leeds community club - have joined top-flight rivals Warrington Wolves’ youth system.

Warrington have snapped up Harry Pratt and Kingston Leuluai among their latest scholarship intake. Harry’s father Karl Pratt made 74 Super League appearances for Rhinos from 1999-2002 and also played for Featherstone Rovers, Bradford Bulls and Great Britain.

Kingston, from the Woolston Rovers community club, is son of six-time Rhinos Grand Final winner Kylie Leuluai, who is now on Warrington’s backroom staff. Pratt is one of two Oulton Raiders youngsters snapped up by Warrington, alongside hooker or back-rower Ben Longstaff.

The Rodillian School pupil’s older brother, Alfie Longstaff, also played league for Raiders, as well as Castleford outfit Lock Lane and had a spell in Warrington’s scholarship. He turned down a contract offer to focus on his rugby union career and is now on the books at Sale Sharks.