SIKA announced as main sponsor of Exeter Chiefs Rugby Club

Sponsor of Exeter Chiefs rugby club, Chemical construction company, Sika UK has teamed up with Exeter Chiefs rugby club as main club sponsor, providing vital support to the club and the wider community throughout the 2024/25 season.

The year-long sponsorship deal is the first of its kind for Sika and will see Exeter Chiefs’ men’s team sport a brand-new matchday kit featuring Sika’s logo.

As the main sponsor of the rugby club, the logo will also appear on the kit worn by the club’s Community Chiefs, along with marketing materials, such as newsletters and emails, and the four vehicles used to deliver local and national activities that promote and support grassroots rugby.

The partnership between Sika and Exeter Chiefs reinforces both parties’ commitment to supporting the wider community and their mutual values including integrity, growth and development, and empowerment.

Tony Rowe, CEO Exeter Chiefs Darren Bunting, Business Unit Manager , Tom Forsyth, General Manager UK

Tom Forsyth, General Manager at Sika, commented: “At Sika, our ethos is all about generating lasting added value. As we look forward, we want to take this beyond the construction industry and apply it to the wider community. We understand the important role of clubs like Exeter Chiefs and the outstanding contribution they provide in supporting grassroots initiatives and local talent. Therefore, it’s an ideal fit for us to support the club during what is tipped to be a fantastic season. We look forward to cheering the teams on from the sidelines and witnessing as the club continues to make its mark on the local sports scene.”

Tony Rowe CBE, Chairman and CEO of Exeter Chiefs, said: “For an international company the size and reputation of Sika to become our main club partner highlights the incredible development and reach of the Chiefs brand. Sika’s strong set of values and principles which makes up the DNA of the company are to be admired and many of which are reflected in how we run Exeter Rugby Club, so this really is a perfect match.”

The sponsorship agreement will see Sika’s branding displayed on the club’s website, in matchday programmes, and across Sandy Park stadium, where the premiership team play, from the dugouts and pitch LED panels to the central billboard and corporate hospitality box.

To further strengthen its ties with the club, Sika will also sponsor Dafydd Jenkins, who plays as a lock for the Exeter Chiefs and captains the Welsh national team.

Exeter Chiefs will don the new kit for the first time during the double-header pre-season friendly against London Scottish and Cornish Pirates at Sandy Park on Saturday August 24.