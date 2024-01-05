Tom Holmes scores for Castleford Tigers against Leeds Rhinos at the 2017 Super League Magic Weekend. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Holmes, who now plays for Bradford Bulls, has been diagnosed with subcutaneous panniculitis-like T-cell lymphoma (SPTCL), a rare condition which will require chemotherapy. Bulls have pledged to support the 27-year-old half-back as he awaits a treatment plan.

In a statement released through the Betfred Championship club, Holmes said: “There’s been a lot of speculation recently about my health, so I just wanted to let people know from myself personally what’s actually going on. I saw a rapid decline in my health just as the season ended.

“After countless appointments, hospital visits, biopsies and scans, the specialists told me to prepare for the worst and informed me that what we’re looking at is an extremely rare type of cancer (SPTCL) which would be treated by chemotherapy. This cancer effects less than one per cent of people so due to this there is so much unknown still by the doctors themselves.

Tom Holmes in action for Featherstone Rovers in 2018. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“There is still more testing I’ve got to go through and we’re working on a treatment plan. I’m trying to remain hopeful as the specialists are still looking at all options in the small hope that there’s something less sinister at play, however it’s looking less likely to be anything else at the moment and chemotherapy would have to start soon. So right now, I don’t have answers for anybody on what’s going to happen but for now it's just more tests and more waiting around.”

Holmes was born in Castleford and made 15 Super League appearances for his hometown club from 2015-2017. He played in the top-flight with Huddersfield Giants from 2019-2020 and has also had spells with Batley Bulldogs, Featherstone and Sheffield Eagles. He joined Bulls in 2022.

“Bradford have been amazing with me every step of the way,” he continued. “I haven't been able to take part in any pre-season until I know what’s going on, but the club have done everything they can to support me through this tough time and I will be supporting the team and helping in any way I can.

Tom Holmes during his time with Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“As you can imagine these last few months have been very difficult not just for myself but my family too and those closest to me who have known. My partner and my kids have been my rock [and] I don't know what I would do without them supporting me every single day no matter what it brings. I’ve decided to put this out publicly as it’s much easier emotionally for me and my family to let everybody know all at once. I know everybody is going to have questions and want to know things, but please understand that although I appreciate the love and support, I’m taking this time to rest and be with my family.”

Bulls coach Eamon O’Carroll paid tribute to Holmes and pledged the club’s full backing. He said: “We are with Tom and will support him through this difficult period. Tom is a huge part of this group and will continue to be during this season.

“From day one as one of our senior players he’s been a huge help for me and I love working with him. I’m really proud of how he’s handled this and his attitude and bravery is inspiring. Myself, the team, staff and club are with him every step of the way and I’m sure the rugby league community will offer their support.

Chief executive Jason Hirst added: “On both a personal and professional level, myself and everyone else at the club is deeply saddened by this terrible news. Tom remains an integral part of our club and both he and his family continue to have our unwavering support, as do our other players, who have obviously been impacted by their friend and teammate’s health issues.

