Shock as 3 drop out from Leeds Rhinos' squad to face Huddersfield Giants but star returns

Leeds Rhinos will be without three of the side who beat Warrington Wolves last weekend when they visit Huddersfield Giants on Sunday.

Centre Nene Macdonald is a surprise omission, after returning to Australia for a week to attend the birth of his child.

Stand-off Corey Johnson and second-row James McDonnell are both sidelined with injuries suffered against Warrington.

Morgan Gannon has been named in Rhinos' 21-man squad for the firest time since May. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Morgan Gannon returns to Rhinos’ initial 21 for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in May. Teenage back Alfie Edgell is in contention for his debut and winger Liam Tindall has been recalled to the 21.

Derrell Olpherts, Luis Roberts, Jack Sinfield and Leon Ruan retain their place after not featuring in the reserves against Warrington last Sunday.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Tom Holroyd, Morgan Gannon , Luke Hooley, Sam Walters, Liam Tindall, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Jack Sinfield, Leon Ruan, Alfie Edgell.