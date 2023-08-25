Shock as 3 drop out from Leeds Rhinos' squad to face Huddersfield Giants but star returns
Centre Nene Macdonald is a surprise omission, after returning to Australia for a week to attend the birth of his child.
Stand-off Corey Johnson and second-row James McDonnell are both sidelined with injuries suffered against Warrington.
Morgan Gannon returns to Rhinos’ initial 21 for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in May. Teenage back Alfie Edgell is in contention for his debut and winger Liam Tindall has been recalled to the 21.
Derrell Olpherts, Luis Roberts, Jack Sinfield and Leon Ruan retain their place after not featuring in the reserves against Warrington last Sunday.
Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Tom Holroyd, Morgan Gannon , Luke Hooley, Sam Walters, Liam Tindall, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Jack Sinfield, Leon Ruan, Alfie Edgell.
Huddersfield Giants’ 21 is: Jake Connor, Esan Marsters, Kevin Naiqama, Jake Bibby, Tui Lolohea, Theo Fages, Chris Hill, Nathan Peats, Joe Greenwood, Chris McQueen, Luke Yates, Matty English, Seb Ikahihifo, Oliver Wilson, Leroy Cudjoe, Olly Russell, Sam Halsall, Jack Ashworth, Sam Hewitt, Will Pryce, Adam Milner.