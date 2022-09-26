Forward Zoe Hornby, who was player of the match in Leeds’ Challenge Cup defeat by St Helens this year, is the only uncapped player in the squad.

Rhinos’ Australian-born captain Courtney Winfield-Hill is included alongside her Leeds half-back partner and fellow ex-Woman of Steel Georgia Roche.

Number nine Keara Bennett also features after making her Test debut, along with Winfield-Hill, in a midseason win over France.

Leeds' Zoe Hornby is the only uncapped player in England's squad. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Full-back/centre Caitlin Beevers, who was player of the match in Rhinos’ Grand Final win over York City Knights this month, has also been selected, along with clubmates forward Dannielle Anderson and full-back Fran Goldthorp.

The squad includes all four winners of the Woman of Steel Award introduced in 2018, with 2022 winner Tara-Jane Stanley of York City Knights and St Helens’ Jodie Cunningham, who claimed the honour last year, also named.

Saints provide 11 players in the squad and there are two each from York and Wigan Warriors.

Courtney Winfield-Hill has been named in England's World Cup squad eight days after captaining Rhinos to the Women's Super League title. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

England Women coach Craig Richards said: “The process to select the final squad has been difficult, but I am confident I have picked the strongest squad available to me.

“I think we’re in a really privileged position to have some experienced players in the squad such as captain Emily Rudge who is heading into her fourth World Cup, our all-time top try-scorer Amy Hardcastle and players like Jodie Cunningham, Courtney Winfield-Hill and Tara-Jane Stanley.

“In contrast, we also have some very exciting younger players included, with the likes of Hollie Dodd, Fran Goldthorp and Zoe Hornby.

“With just over a month before we kick it all off at Headingley Stadium against Brazil, on November 1, we are excited, focused and determined to make the most of this huge opportunity for Women’s rugby league.”

Rhinos' double Grand Final try scorer and player of the match Caitlin Beevers is in England Women's World Cup squad. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.